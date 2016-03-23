Edition:
Obama visits Cuba

People look from the roof of a house as Air Force One carrying President Obama and his family departs from the Jose Marti international airport in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
President Obama's motorcade arrives at the U.S. embassy in Havana. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
President Obama and his family react along with Cuban President Raul Castro to an exhibition game between the Cuban National team and the MLB Tampa Bay Rays at Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A woman waits along with others for the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama to the Gran Teatro de la Habana Alicia Alonso in Havana. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
A man watches on television as President Obama delivers a speech at the Gran Teatro de la Habana Alicia Alonso in Havana. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cubans line the road to see the motorcade of President Obama as it makes its way to Estadio Latinoamericano to attend a baseball game during the last day of Obama's visit to Cuba in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
President Obama and National Security Advisor Susan E. Rice talk on the phone with Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco to receive an update on a terrorist attack in Brussels, Belgium. The President made the call from the residence of the U.S. Chief of Mission in Havana. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Gran Teatro in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Translators and Cuban President Raul Castro listen to first lady Michelle Obama as she and President Obama arrive for a state dinner at the Palacio de la Revolucion in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
People watch President Obama on the television in their home in Havana. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A woman hides her face as people laugh after her car broke down in the middle of a crowd waiting for an eventual visit of President Obama to downtown Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
The hands of President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro are seen during a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Obama and his wife Michelle arrive to attend a state dinner hosted by Cuban President Raul Castro, as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro gesture after a news conference as part of Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Air Force One carrying President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Honor guards carry the U.S. and Cuban flags as they stand at the bottom of the stairs of the Revolution Palace during a visit by President Obama in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Barack Obama stands near an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara (background) during a wreath laying ceremony at the Jose Marti monument in Revolution Square in Havana. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Barack Obama and Cuba's President Raul Castro shake hands during their first meeting on the second day of Obama's visit to Cuba, in Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A motorcade transporting U.S. President Barack Obama is seen along the Malecon area during Obama's three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Barack Obama tours Old Havana with his family at the start of a three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
President Barack Obama places a wreath at the Jose Marti monument during a ceremony in Havana. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Women are seen in front a house adorned with flags of U.S. and Cuba on the outskirts of Havana. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Obama talks with Jorge Perez, an Argentine-born real estate developer, during a meeting with entrepreneurs as part of his three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
A man pedals a bicycle displaying the U.S. and Cuban flags near the Capitol, as people wait for an eventual visit of President Obama to downtown Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Barack Obama smiles as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony the Jose Marti monument in Havana. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Barack Obama and Cuba's President Raul Castro walk past honor guards during their first meeting in Havana March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
People are seen near a picture of President Obama in Havana. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Barack Obama and Cuba's President Raul Castro hold their first meeting in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Cubans line the road to see the motorcade of President Barack Obama as he is driven to the first meeting with Cuban's President Raul Castro in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Barack Obama and Cuba's President Raul Castro walk past honor guards during their first meeting in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Barack Obama's motorcade arrives for a wreath laying ceremony at the Jose Marti monument in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Members of the public take photographs as U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (not pictured) departs from a "Let Girls Learn" conversation with female Cuban students at the Fabrica de Arte Cubano in Havana. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Barack Obama waves while standing in front of Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez (R) after he arrived at Havana's international airport. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
President Barack Obama's daughters Malia (C) and Sasha (R) arrive with their parents at the Jose Marti international airport in Havana. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
Tourists and local residents take pictures as President Barack Obama (not pictured) tours Old Havana with his family. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
President Barack Obama stands near a portrait of Abraham Lincoln as he is guided on a tour of Old Havana. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle talk with the staff of the U.S. embassy at a Havana hotel. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A member of security personnel guards the limousine of President Barack Obama as he tours Old Havana with his family. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
People gather beside the U.S. embassy in Havana as they wait for the arrival of President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
A member of security personnel guards an area as President Barack Obama tours Old Havana with his family. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 20, 2016
