Obama vs. Romney

<p>President Obama waves with his daughters and wife Michelle before addressing supporters during his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney hugs Janna Ryan as his wife Ann as Paul Ryan looks on following Romney's concession speech in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>People react as they watch coverage of the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Ajay Narayan cheers as the race is called for Obama during the Nevada State Democrats' election night party at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Sam Morris </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama embraces first lady Michelle at his election night victory rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney delivers his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Marta Nunez from Honduras wears an Obama dress as she watches election returns in Times Square, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama supporters cheer during his victory election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney exits the stage with his wife Ann after he delivered his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Dust surrounds people listening to President Obama talk at a campaign event inside a very dusty building at the Franklin County fairgrounds in Hilliard, Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>A woman is overcome with emotion as President Obama speaks at a campaign rally at Elm Street Middle School in Nashua, New Hampshire, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Erns</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Office Manager Eilene Stevens (C) talks with supporters as they prepare for the upcoming weekends canvassing efforts at the North Shore Obama for America office in Glendale, Wisconsin, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama casts his vote early at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Chicago, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney accepts relief supplies for people affected by Hurricane Sandy at a storm relief campaign event in Kettering, Ohio, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>The hands of President Obama are seen with his teleprompters at a campaign event at Cheyenne Sports Complex in Las Vegas, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama hugs North Point Marina owner Donna Vanzant as he tours damage done by Hurricane Sandy in Brigantine, New Jersey, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama greets supporters after a campaign rally at Elm Street Middle School in Nashua, New Hampshire, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Staff members are reflected off the window of the room as Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Ann Romney arrives, along with her grandson Miles, 4, on stage at a rally in St. Augustine, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama hugs a fire fighter who offered up a game of basketball during a visit to a fire house in Tampa, Florida October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>An Obama supporter chants "four more years" as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney enters his hold room before a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Thousands of students gather as President Obama participates in a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Students hold up signs in support of Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio, October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk on the tarmac at the airport in Denver before parting ways to campaign separately, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama speaks at a campaign event at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney holds a baby up in the air after a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>A woman reacts as she shakes hands with President Obama during a campaign rally in Denver, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Audience members listen as Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Las Vegas, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama speaks to an estimated crowd of 30,000 at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama greets supporters in the crowd during a campaign rally at Veterans Memorial Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are greeted as they arrive for a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney watches the Vice Presidential debate in his hotel room in Asheville, North Carolina, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>A father holds up a baby to catch a glimpse of President Obama during a campaign rally at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, October 17, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>A young girl listens as President Obama speaks during a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign rally in a downpour in Newport News, Virginia, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Aboard Air Force One, President Obama places calls to campaign national volunteer leaders on his way to Los Angeles, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama gestures while speaking at an Obama Victory Fund concert while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, October 8, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Air Force One casts a shadow over a parking lot as it prepares to land in Los Angeles as President Obama began a three day campaign swing to California and Ohio, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>A Secret Service Agent stands at detail behind Mitt Romney as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama jokes with campaign volunteer Suzanne Stern as he makes calls from a campaign office in Williamsburg, Virginia, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in St. Petersburg, Florida October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama holds on as he is hugged and picked up by Scott Van Duzer at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant in Fort Pierce, Florida, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Owen during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, Utah, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

