Wed Oct 17, 2012

Obama vs. Romney rematch

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama answer a question during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>President Obama looks as Mitt Romney speaks during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama speak directly to each other during the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Debate moderator Candy Crowley speaks to the audience before the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama gesture towards each other during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama speak at the same time during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A woman in the audience asks Mitt Romney a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL </p>

<p>President Obama speaks as he debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Mitt Romney listens as President Obama answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>President Obama gestures towards Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>President Obama answers a question as Mitt Romney looks on during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama answer questions from the audience during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Members of the audience look on as President Obama debates Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>President Obama interjects Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama discuss a point during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York,. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>President Obama and Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>President Obama answers a question from an audience member in front of Mitt Romney during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>President Obama and Mitt Romney interact during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool </p>

<p>President Obama listens as Mitt Romney answers a question during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

<p>Mitt Romney shakes hands with President Obama at the start of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama shake hands at the conclusion of the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and President Obama both speak during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at the conclusion of the second presidential campaign debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Win McNamee/POOL </p>

<p>President Obama hugs his wife Michelle at the conclusion of his debate against Mitt Romney in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Pool </p>

<p>Mitt Romney stands with his wife Ann at the conclusion of his debate with President Obama in the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Michael Reynolds/Pool </p>

<p>A member of the audience takes his picture with President Obama after the conclusion of the second U.S. presidential debate in Hempstead, New York, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Mitt Romney answers a question as he debates President Obama during the second presidential debate in Hempstead, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

High wire workers

High wire workers

