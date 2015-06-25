Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 25, 2015 | 11:19am EDT

Obamacare in action

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act celebrate after the Supreme Court up held the law in the 6-3 vote at the Supreme Court in Washington June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to the implementation of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, handing a major victory to the president. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act celebrate after the Supreme Court up held the law in the 6-3 vote at the Supreme Court in Washington June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Supporters of the Affordable Care Act celebrate after the Supreme Court up held the law in the 6-3 vote at the Supreme Court in Washington June 25, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to the implementation of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, handing a major victory to the president. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 20
Doctor Vivek Murthy stands among other bystanders during the first day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act outside the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Doctor Vivek Murthy stands among other bystanders during the first day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act outside the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2012
Doctor Vivek Murthy stands among other bystanders during the first day of legal arguments over the Affordable Care Act outside the Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 20
President Barack Obama signs the healthcare legislation during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President Barack Obama signs the healthcare legislation during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2010
President Barack Obama signs the healthcare legislation during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
3 / 20
Demonstrators in favor of Obamacare gather at the Supreme Court building in Washington March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators in favor of Obamacare gather at the Supreme Court building in Washington March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Demonstrators in favor of Obamacare gather at the Supreme Court building in Washington March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 20
Doctor Andy Chiou (L) speaks to patient Carl Dolson in a hyperbaric chamber in Peoria, Illinois, November 26, 2013. Now, patients are at the forefront of an experiment, under way in Peoria, Illinois, and hundreds of other U.S. cities, that could transform the way doctors, nurses and hospitals deliver care to patients. Amid the barrage of criticism over the rollout of Obamacare, groups known as Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are quietly going about the business of testing the potential for healthcare reform. The efforts, born of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, are part of the biggest experiment yet to fix the costly and error-plagued U.S. healthcare system. The new models of care, which encourage providers to form networks to coordinate care and cut costs, involve close monitoring of the sickest patients to address budding health problems before they cause a costly trip to the emergency room or an extended hospital stay. REUTERS/Jim Young

Doctor Andy Chiou (L) speaks to patient Carl Dolson in a hyperbaric chamber in Peoria, Illinois, November 26, 2013. Now, patients are at the forefront of an experiment, under way in Peoria, Illinois, and hundreds of other U.S. cities, that could...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2014
Doctor Andy Chiou (L) speaks to patient Carl Dolson in a hyperbaric chamber in Peoria, Illinois, November 26, 2013. Now, patients are at the forefront of an experiment, under way in Peoria, Illinois, and hundreds of other U.S. cities, that could transform the way doctors, nurses and hospitals deliver care to patients. Amid the barrage of criticism over the rollout of Obamacare, groups known as Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) are quietly going about the business of testing the potential for healthcare reform. The efforts, born of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, are part of the biggest experiment yet to fix the costly and error-plagued U.S. healthcare system. The new models of care, which encourage providers to form networks to coordinate care and cut costs, involve close monitoring of the sickest patients to address budding health problems before they cause a costly trip to the emergency room or an extended hospital stay. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 20
Devon Fagel (L), a physician and cancer survivor, argues in favor of Obamacare with Phil Kerpen (R), who was part of a Tea Party Patriots demonstration against the health care law, in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Devon Fagel (L), a physician and cancer survivor, argues in favor of Obamacare with Phil Kerpen (R), who was part of a Tea Party Patriots demonstration against the health care law, in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington March 4, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Devon Fagel (L), a physician and cancer survivor, argues in favor of Obamacare with Phil Kerpen (R), who was part of a Tea Party Patriots demonstration against the health care law, in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 20
Six-month-old Hazel Garcia chews a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Six-month-old Hazel Garcia chews a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Six-month-old Hazel Garcia chews a pamphlet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 20
A resident of south Florida holds a sign protesting healthcare reforms during a visit by President Barack Obama to Miami, Florida, October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A resident of south Florida holds a sign protesting healthcare reforms during a visit by President Barack Obama to Miami, Florida, October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2009
A resident of south Florida holds a sign protesting healthcare reforms during a visit by President Barack Obama to Miami, Florida, October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 20
Sandy Wright gets some help from her Certified Nursing Assistant Jessica Haynes at her home in Peoria, Illinois, November 25, 2013. Wright has Neuromyelitis Optica and has a Certified Nursing Assistant come to help her around the house. Now, patients like Wright are at the forefront of an experiment, under way in Peoria, Illinois, and hundreds of other U.S. cities, that could transform the way doctors, nurses and hospitals deliver care to patients. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sandy Wright gets some help from her Certified Nursing Assistant Jessica Haynes at her home in Peoria, Illinois, November 25, 2013. Wright has Neuromyelitis Optica and has a Certified Nursing Assistant come to help her around the house. Now, patients...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2014
Sandy Wright gets some help from her Certified Nursing Assistant Jessica Haynes at her home in Peoria, Illinois, November 25, 2013. Wright has Neuromyelitis Optica and has a Certified Nursing Assistant come to help her around the house. Now, patients like Wright are at the forefront of an experiment, under way in Peoria, Illinois, and hundreds of other U.S. cities, that could transform the way doctors, nurses and hospitals deliver care to patients. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 20
Maria Alvarado, 30, holds her 10-month-old son Kevin Rios as she waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Maria Alvarado, 30, holds her 10-month-old son Kevin Rios as she waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Maria Alvarado, 30, holds her 10-month-old son Kevin Rios as she waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 20
Arminda Murillo, 54, reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Arminda Murillo, 54, reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
Arminda Murillo, 54, reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 20
A man looks over the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare) signup page on the HealthCare.gov website in New York in this October 2, 2013 photo illustration. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man looks over the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare) signup page on the HealthCare.gov website in New York in this October 2, 2013 photo illustration. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2013
A man looks over the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare) signup page on the HealthCare.gov website in New York in this October 2, 2013 photo illustration. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
A small group of demonstrators stand outside of the HIlton Hotel and Suites prior to former South Carolina Senator Jim DeMint, president of the The Heritage Foundation, speaking at a "Defund Obamacare Tour" rally in Indianapolis August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nate Chute

A small group of demonstrators stand outside of the HIlton Hotel and Suites prior to former South Carolina Senator Jim DeMint, president of the The Heritage Foundation, speaking at a "Defund Obamacare Tour" rally in Indianapolis August 26, 2013. ...more

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
A small group of demonstrators stand outside of the HIlton Hotel and Suites prior to former South Carolina Senator Jim DeMint, president of the The Heritage Foundation, speaking at a "Defund Obamacare Tour" rally in Indianapolis August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nate Chute
Close
13 / 20
A boy draws signs at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A boy draws signs at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 31, 2014
A boy draws signs at a health insurance enrolment event in Commerce, California March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 20
Patient Analy Navarro is is checked by Doctor Leon Yeh in the Emergency Room at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Patient Analy Navarro is is checked by Doctor Leon Yeh in the Emergency Room at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2014
Patient Analy Navarro is is checked by Doctor Leon Yeh in the Emergency Room at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 20
Workers at Covered California's Concord call center talk to each other during the opening day of enrollment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in Concord, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Workers at Covered California's Concord call center talk to each other during the opening day of enrollment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in Concord, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2013
Workers at Covered California's Concord call center talk to each other during the opening day of enrollment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in Concord, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
16 / 20
Sandy Wright looks over her bag of medications at her home in Peoria, Illinois, November 25, 2013. Wright has Neuromyelitis Optica and has a Certified Nursing Assistant come to help her around the house. REUTERS/Jim Young

Sandy Wright looks over her bag of medications at her home in Peoria, Illinois, November 25, 2013. Wright has Neuromyelitis Optica and has a Certified Nursing Assistant come to help her around the house. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2014
Sandy Wright looks over her bag of medications at her home in Peoria, Illinois, November 25, 2013. Wright has Neuromyelitis Optica and has a Certified Nursing Assistant come to help her around the house. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 20
An audience member takes the Pledge of Allegiance before the arrival of President Obama at a town hall meeting on health insurance reform at Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

An audience member takes the Pledge of Allegiance before the arrival of President Obama at a town hall meeting on health insurance reform at Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2009
An audience member takes the Pledge of Allegiance before the arrival of President Obama at a town hall meeting on health insurance reform at Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, August 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 20
A boy waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A boy waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 28, 2014
A boy waits in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, California, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 20
Enrique Gonzalez (L-R), Janet Regalado, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Enrique Gonzalez (L-R), Janet Regalado, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 31, 2014
Enrique Gonzalez (L-R), Janet Regalado, and their nine-month-old daughter Kayleen Gonzalez pose for a photo after signing up for health insurance at an enrolment event in Commerce, California, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Destination North Korea

Destination North Korea

Next Slideshows

Destination North Korea

Destination North Korea

Designer shirts, duty free watches, cosmetics, and chocolate fondue will soon await visitors to Pyongyang's new airport terminal.

Jun 25 2015
Charleston pastor lies in state

Charleston pastor lies in state

South Carolina State Senator Clementa Pinckney lies in state in Columbia, a victim of the shooting at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.

Jun 24 2015
Pakistan heat wave kills hundreds

Pakistan heat wave kills hundreds

A heat wave has killed more than 780 people in the southern city of Karachi over the past four days.

Jun 24 2015
Pope Francis' nun fan club

Pope Francis' nun fan club

The Pontiff attracts attention from nuns wherever he goes.

Jun 24 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast