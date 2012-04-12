Obama's #1 fan
Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla takes a phone call while surrounded by his President Obama memorabilia collection which he has used to adorn his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, Colombia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla takes a phone call while surrounded by his President Obama memorabilia collection which he has used to adorn his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, Colombia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla cleans a poster of President Obama and his family on a wall inside his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla cleans a poster of President Obama and his family on a wall inside his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
A donkey foal named Demo by owner Silvio Carrasquilla stands dressed as the mascot of the U.S. Democratic Party as a worker paints Carrasquilla's house to welcome President Obama to the VI America's Summit to be held in Cartagena, in Turbaco, near...more
A donkey foal named Demo by owner Silvio Carrasquilla stands dressed as the mascot of the U.S. Democratic Party as a worker paints Carrasquilla's house to welcome President Obama to the VI America's Summit to be held in Cartagena, in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla takes a call while surrounded by the Barack Obama memorabilia collection he uses to adorn his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla takes a call while surrounded by the Barack Obama memorabilia collection he uses to adorn his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
A friend of Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla dresses a baby donkey Demo as the mascot of the U.S. Democratic Party in front of a poster of U.S. President Barack Obama, outside Carrasquilla's home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012....more
A friend of Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla dresses a baby donkey Demo as the mascot of the U.S. Democratic Party in front of a poster of U.S. President Barack Obama, outside Carrasquilla's home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
A painter working for Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla paints the roof of Carrasquilla's house to welcome U.S. President Barack Obama in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
A painter working for Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla paints the roof of Carrasquilla's house to welcome U.S. President Barack Obama in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla (R, blue striped shirt) decorates his house with U.S. and Colombian flags to welcome President Obama to the VI Summit of the Americas, in Turbaco, near Cartagena, Colombia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin...more
Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla (R, blue striped shirt) decorates his house with U.S. and Colombian flags to welcome President Obama to the VI Summit of the Americas, in Turbaco, near Cartagena, Colombia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
A baby donkey named Demo by its owner Silvio Carrasquilla stands dressed as the mascot of the Democratic Party in front of a poster of President Obama, outside Carrasquilla's home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin...more
A baby donkey named Demo by its owner Silvio Carrasquilla stands dressed as the mascot of the Democratic Party in front of a poster of President Obama, outside Carrasquilla's home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
A baby donkey named Demo belonging to Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla, dressed as the mascot of the Democratic Party, stands where it was placed in a pose by Carrasquilla between the U.S. and the Colombian flags, at his home in Turbaco, near...more
A baby donkey named Demo belonging to Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla, dressed as the mascot of the Democratic Party, stands where it was placed in a pose by Carrasquilla between the U.S. and the Colombian flags, at his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
A baby donkey named Demo by its owner, Silvio Carrasquilla, stands dressed as the mascot of the Democratic Party behind a poster of President Obama, outside Carrasquilla's home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, Colombia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin...more
A baby donkey named Demo by its owner, Silvio Carrasquilla, stands dressed as the mascot of the Democratic Party behind a poster of President Obama, outside Carrasquilla's home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, Colombia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Next Slideshows
The Romneys
Snapshots from the Romney family photo album.
Santorum bows out
Memorable moments from the Santorum campaign.
White House egg roll
The first family hosts the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
Romney sweeps three primaries
Mitt Romney made a leap toward winning the Republican presidential nomination with a clean sweep of Wisconsin, Maryland and Washington DC primaries.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.