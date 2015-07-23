Obama's ancestral African homeland

Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, sits inside an empty classroom as he speaks with Reuters at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. When Obama...more

