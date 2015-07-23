Obama's ancestral African homeland
Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, sits inside an empty classroom as he speaks with Reuters at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. When Obama...more
Rosa Anyango poses for a photograph as she carries a bag with the colors of the U.S. flag as she walks from the market near the ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 22, 2015....more
Sarah Hussein Onyango Obama, also known as Mama Sarah, step-grandmother of President Obama, talks during an interview with Reuters at their ancestral home in Nyangoma village in Kogelo west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Seven-year-old Barack Obama Okoth, named after President Obama, reaches for his book inside a classroom at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Students attend a class session at the Senator Obama primary school near ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A student carries books at the Senator Obama primary school near ancestral home of President Obama in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, west of Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
President Obama's relatives walk from the grave of his father, Barack Hussein Obama Sr, after family prayers for the U.S. presidential election at Obama's ancestral home of Nyangoma Kogelo, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Millicent Owuor, 20, carries her newly born twin boys named after President Barack Obama (L) and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney (R) inside the maternity ward of Siaya District Hospital, near Obama's ancestral home village of Nyangoma...more
Motorcycle taxi operators wash their bikes in Kogelo village, the ancestral home of President Obama, at Nyangoma Kogelo shopping center, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Boys named named after President Obama pose for a photograph inside their classroom at the Senator Obama primary school in Nyangoma village in Kogelo, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Villagers push their bicycles past the signboard of Senator Obama Primary School at the Nyangoma Kogelo shopping center, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
