Obama's Cuba residence
A piano is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence, where U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha and the first lady's mother Marian Robinson are staying during the first visit by a U.S. president to...more
A view from the gardens shows the terrace of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Kitchen appliances are seen at a kitchen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Glasses are seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A salon is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A safe is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A cold room to store food is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Silverware is seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The statue of an eagle is pictured in the gardens of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A collection of canes and paintings are seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A bust of late U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A side table is pictured at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A hall is seen inside the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A sitting room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The main entrance of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
