Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 21, 2016 | 11:36am EDT

Obama's Cuba residence

A piano is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence, where U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha and the first lady's mother Marian Robinson are staying during the first visit by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years, in Havana, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A piano is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence, where U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha and the first lady's mother Marian Robinson are staying during the first visit by a U.S. president to...more

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A piano is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence, where U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Malia and Sasha and the first lady's mother Marian Robinson are staying during the first visit by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years, in Havana, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 16
A view from the gardens shows the terrace of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A view from the gardens shows the terrace of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A view from the gardens shows the terrace of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 16
Kitchen appliances are seen at a kitchen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Kitchen appliances are seen at a kitchen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Kitchen appliances are seen at a kitchen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 16
Glasses are seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Glasses are seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Glasses are seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 16
A salon is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A salon is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A salon is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 16
A safe is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A safe is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A safe is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 16
A cold room to store food is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A cold room to store food is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A cold room to store food is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 16
Silverware is seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Silverware is seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Silverware is seen inside a cupboard at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 16
The statue of an eagle is pictured in the gardens of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The statue of an eagle is pictured in the gardens of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
The statue of an eagle is pictured in the gardens of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 16
A collection of canes and paintings are seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A collection of canes and paintings are seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A collection of canes and paintings are seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 16
A room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 16
A bust of late U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A bust of late U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A bust of late U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 16
A side table is pictured at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A side table is pictured at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A side table is pictured at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 16
A hall is seen inside the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A hall is seen inside the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A hall is seen inside the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 16
A sitting room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A sitting room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
A sitting room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 16
The main entrance of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The main entrance of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
The main entrance of the U.S. ambassadorial residence. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Parched earth

Parched earth

Next Slideshows

Parched earth

Parched earth

To mark World Water Day, a look at dried-up water sources and the devastating effects of drought.

Mar 21 2016
Paris attacks suspect captured

Paris attacks suspect captured

Salah Abdeslam, the most-wanted fugitive from November's Paris attacks, is captured in a police raid in Brussels.

Mar 18 2016
Flashback: Paris attacks

Flashback: Paris attacks

A look back at the Islamic State attacks on restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital that killed 130 people.

Mar 18 2016
Disputed South China Sea

Disputed South China Sea

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more than $5 trillion in global trade passes every year. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and...

Mar 18 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast