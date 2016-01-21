Edition:
Obama's day in Detroit

President Obama sits down to lunch with autoworker Teana Dowdell (L), Dr. Tolulope Sonuyi (2nd R) and Shinola founder Tom Kartsotis at the Jolly Pumpkin Brewery in Detroit, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
People watch from the sidewalk as President Obama has lunch nearby in Detroit, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
U.S. Representative John Conyers greets President Obama as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
President Obama tours Chrylser cars at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
President Obama delivers remarks on the U.S. auto industry at the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources in Detroit, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
President Obama checks out an all-electric Chevrolet Bolt at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
President Obama uses a credit card to buy an item at the Shinola watchmakers flagship store in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
President Obama departs the Shinola watchmakers flagship store in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
President Obama smiles as he sits in an all-electric Chevrolet Bolt at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Brian Johnson (L), a press officer with ZF, gives President Obama a tour of the company's crash-avoidance and automated driving technologies at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
People listen as President Obama delivers remarks on the U.S. auto industry at the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
President Obama sits down to lunch with autoworker Teana Dowdell (L) and Dr. Tolulope Sonuyi (R) at the Jolly Pumpkin Brewery in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
President Obama looks at a Chrysler minivan at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
President Obama greets people in the audience after his remarks on the U.S. auto industry at the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A Secret Service agent stands watch nearby as President Obama tours the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
