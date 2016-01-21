Obama's day in Detroit
President Obama sits down to lunch with autoworker Teana Dowdell (L), Dr. Tolulope Sonuyi (2nd R) and Shinola founder Tom Kartsotis at the Jolly Pumpkin Brewery in Detroit, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People watch from the sidewalk as President Obama has lunch nearby in Detroit, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Representative John Conyers greets President Obama as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama tours Chrylser cars at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama delivers remarks on the U.S. auto industry at the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources in Detroit, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama checks out an all-electric Chevrolet Bolt at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama uses a credit card to buy an item at the Shinola watchmakers flagship store in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama departs the Shinola watchmakers flagship store in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama smiles as he sits in an all-electric Chevrolet Bolt at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Brian Johnson (L), a press officer with ZF, gives President Obama a tour of the company's crash-avoidance and automated driving technologies at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People listen as President Obama delivers remarks on the U.S. auto industry at the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama sits down to lunch with autoworker Teana Dowdell (L) and Dr. Tolulope Sonuyi (R) at the Jolly Pumpkin Brewery in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama looks at a Chrysler minivan at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama greets people in the audience after his remarks on the U.S. auto industry at the UAW-GM Center for Human Resources in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Secret Service agent stands watch nearby as President Obama tours the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Introducing Planet Nine
Views of the solar system, as astronomers announce there may be a ninth planet about 10 times bigger than Earth and orbiting far beyond Neptune.
Sympathy for the devil
Spanish villagers barrage a devil-like character with hundreds of turnips.
The hottest year ever
2015 was the hottest year on record.
Marking the Epiphany
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.