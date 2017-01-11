Obama's farewell address
President Barack Obama acknowledges the crowd as he arrives to deliver his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/John Gress
President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama embraces his wife Michelle Obama after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People line a street to try to catch a glimpse of President Barack Obama, who was making a stop nearby on his way to deliver his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama arrives to deliver his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama depart after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama staves off tears as he delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Malia embrace as President Barack Obama praises them during his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/John Gress
Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, first lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Malia Obama stand for the national anthem before President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A shop has a sign in the window reading thank you to President Barack Obama, who was making a stop nearby on his way to deliver his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama is joined onstage by first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama greets people in the audience after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama is joined onstage by Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle acknowledge the crowd after President Obama delivered a farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/John Gress
President Barack Obama greets people in the audience after his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama waves after giving a farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/John Gress
