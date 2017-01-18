Obama's friends and foes

President Obama has described German Chancellor Angela Merkel as his "closest international partner". The two leaders, who together tackled the global financial crisis, promoted free trade and helped forging an international accord to fight climate change, have stressed their shared values many times. Their relationship has again flourished in recent years, with Obama and Merkel leading an international push for economic sanctions on Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis. She and Obama forged a particularly close relationship, and his stop in Berlin on his farewell tour reflected that. "The parting is hard for me," Merkel acknowledged, adding she had to accept that the U.S. constitution limited a president�s time in office to eight years, drawing a wink and a smile from Obama. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

