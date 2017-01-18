Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 18, 2017 | 2:45pm EST

Obama's friends and foes

President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have never had anything close to personal chemistry. From Russia's decision to grant asylum to fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden to the annexation of Crimea and Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's civil war, a long list of grievances separate the two governments. Scrutinizing body language between the two has become a diplomatic pastime as Obama and Putin have engaged in some of the most awkward personal encounters of U.S. and Russian leaders since the end of the Cold War. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have never had anything close to personal chemistry. From Russia's decision to grant asylum to fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden to the annexation of Crimea and...more

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have never had anything close to personal chemistry. From Russia's decision to grant asylum to fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden to the annexation of Crimea and Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's civil war, a long list of grievances separate the two governments. Scrutinizing body language between the two has become a diplomatic pastime as Obama and Putin have engaged in some of the most awkward personal encounters of U.S. and Russian leaders since the end of the Cold War. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 8
President Obama has described German Chancellor Angela Merkel as his "closest international partner". The two leaders, who together tackled the global financial crisis, promoted free trade and helped forging an international accord to fight climate change, have stressed their shared values many times. Their relationship has again flourished in recent years, with Obama and Merkel leading an international push for economic sanctions on Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis. She and Obama forged a particularly close relationship, and his stop in Berlin on his farewell tour reflected that. "The parting is hard for me," Merkel acknowledged, adding she had to accept that the U.S. constitution limited a president�s time in office to eight years, drawing a wink and a smile from Obama. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool

President Obama has described German Chancellor Angela Merkel as his "closest international partner". The two leaders, who together tackled the global financial crisis, promoted free trade and helped forging an international accord to fight climate...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
President Obama has described German Chancellor Angela Merkel as his "closest international partner". The two leaders, who together tackled the global financial crisis, promoted free trade and helped forging an international accord to fight climate change, have stressed their shared values many times. Their relationship has again flourished in recent years, with Obama and Merkel leading an international push for economic sanctions on Russia over its role in the Ukraine crisis. She and Obama forged a particularly close relationship, and his stop in Berlin on his farewell tour reflected that. "The parting is hard for me," Merkel acknowledged, adding she had to accept that the U.S. constitution limited a president�s time in office to eight years, drawing a wink and a smile from Obama. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler/Pool
Close
2 / 8
President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro have had an up and down relationship since Obama took power. Obama has praised Castro for openly discussing their differences but he said a "full flowering" of the relationship would happen only with progress on the issue of rights. In an awkward moment, as a news conference ended, Castro lifted Obama's arm in the air as if to form a victory salute. Obama resisted, letting his hand hang limp rather than form a fist. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro have had an up and down relationship since Obama took power. Obama has praised Castro for openly discussing their differences but he said a "full flowering" of the relationship would happen only with...more

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro have had an up and down relationship since Obama took power. Obama has praised Castro for openly discussing their differences but he said a "full flowering" of the relationship would happen only with progress on the issue of rights. In an awkward moment, as a news conference ended, Castro lifted Obama's arm in the air as if to form a victory salute. Obama resisted, letting his hand hang limp rather than form a fist. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 8
From courtside seats for "March Madness" to golfing at an exclusive course north of London, President Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron have a "special relationship", according to the White House. Cameron said he supported Obama's position on military action in Syria after UK parliament narrowly voted against a government motion to authorize it. Cameron's defeat called into question Britain's traditional role as the United States' most reliable military ally, a role that Cameron has worked hard to cement. REUTERS/Larry Downing

From courtside seats for "March Madness" to golfing at an exclusive course north of London, President Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron have a "special relationship", according to the White House. Cameron said he supported Obama's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2011
From courtside seats for "March Madness" to golfing at an exclusive course north of London, President Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron have a "special relationship", according to the White House. Cameron said he supported Obama's position on military action in Syria after UK parliament narrowly voted against a government motion to authorize it. Cameron's defeat called into question Britain's traditional role as the United States' most reliable military ally, a role that Cameron has worked hard to cement. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
4 / 8
Though President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping formally ratified the Paris agreement to curb climate-warming emissions, there are still a number of issues that keep friction between the two leaders. Territorial disputes in the South China Sea, U.S. missile defense plans for South Korea, cybersecurity and human rights are ongoing concerns. Obama said in 2015 that Washington is concerned China is using its "sheer size and muscle" to push around smaller nations in the South China Sea, drawing a swift rebuke from Beijing which accused the United States of being the bully. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Though President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping formally ratified the Paris agreement to curb climate-warming emissions, there are still a number of issues that keep friction between the two leaders. Territorial disputes in the South China...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Though President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping formally ratified the Paris agreement to curb climate-warming emissions, there are still a number of issues that keep friction between the two leaders. Territorial disputes in the South China Sea, U.S. missile defense plans for South Korea, cybersecurity and human rights are ongoing concerns. Obama said in 2015 that Washington is concerned China is using its "sheer size and muscle" to push around smaller nations in the South China Sea, drawing a swift rebuke from Beijing which accused the United States of being the bully. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 8
President Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have a track record of difficult encounters, including a blowup in the Oval Office when Netanyahu famously lectured the president on Jewish history. Iran and peace in the Middle East have been heated issues for the two leaders. Recently Benjamin Netanyahu has been unrelenting in his criticism of the Obama administration, over what he condemned as its "shameful" decision not to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a halt to Israeli settlement-building. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have a track record of difficult encounters, including a blowup in the Oval Office when Netanyahu famously lectured the president on Jewish history. Iran and peace in the Middle East have...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
President Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have a track record of difficult encounters, including a blowup in the Oval Office when Netanyahu famously lectured the president on Jewish history. Iran and peace in the Middle East have been heated issues for the two leaders. Recently Benjamin Netanyahu has been unrelenting in his criticism of the Obama administration, over what he condemned as its "shameful" decision not to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a halt to Israeli settlement-building. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 8
President Barack Obama turned the page on years of shaky ties with Canada by staging a lavish White House welcome for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, making clear the new leader is a man after his own heart. "He campaigned on a message of hope and of change. His positive and optimistic vision is inspiring young people," Obama said after meeting with Trudeau in the Oval Office. "So, from my perspective, what's not to like?" he added, also noting Trudeau's commitment to the environment. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau/Handout via Reuters

President Barack Obama turned the page on years of shaky ties with Canada by staging a lavish White House welcome for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, making clear the new leader is a man after his own heart. "He campaigned on a message of hope and of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
President Barack Obama turned the page on years of shaky ties with Canada by staging a lavish White House welcome for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, making clear the new leader is a man after his own heart. "He campaigned on a message of hope and of change. His positive and optimistic vision is inspiring young people," Obama said after meeting with Trudeau in the Oval Office. "So, from my perspective, what's not to like?" he added, also noting Trudeau's commitment to the environment. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 8
Like Obama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose from a modest home to break into a political elite dominated by powerful families. Aides say the two men bonded in Washington when Obama took Modi to the memorial of Martin Luther King Jr., whose rights struggle was inspired by India's Mahatma Gandhi. The "chemistry" aides describe is striking because Modi's politics are considerably to the right of Obama's, and because he was banned from visiting the United States for nearly a decade after deadly Hindu-Muslim riots in Gujarat, the state he governed in 2002. Obama, the first sitting U.S. president to visit India twice, also enjoyed a close friendship with Modi's predecessor Manmohan Singh, who in 2009 staked his premiership on a controversial deal that made India the sixth "legitimate" atomic power and marked a high point in Indo-U.S. relations. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Like Obama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose from a modest home to break into a political elite dominated by powerful families. Aides say the two men bonded in Washington when Obama took Modi to the memorial of Martin Luther King Jr., whose rights...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Like Obama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose from a modest home to break into a political elite dominated by powerful families. Aides say the two men bonded in Washington when Obama took Modi to the memorial of Martin Luther King Jr., whose rights struggle was inspired by India's Mahatma Gandhi. The "chemistry" aides describe is striking because Modi's politics are considerably to the right of Obama's, and because he was banned from visiting the United States for nearly a decade after deadly Hindu-Muslim riots in Gujarat, the state he governed in 2002. Obama, the first sitting U.S. president to visit India twice, also enjoyed a close friendship with Modi's predecessor Manmohan Singh, who in 2009 staked his premiership on a controversial deal that made India the sixth "legitimate" atomic power and marked a high point in Indo-U.S. relations. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul

Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul

Next Slideshows

Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul

Iraqi forces push deeper into Mosul

Iraqi special forces say they have ousted Islamic State insurgents from almost all of Mosul's eastern half.

Jan 18 2017
Business at Trump Tower

Business at Trump Tower

Business leaders meet with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower to discuss the new administration's policies.

Jan 18 2017
Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration

Washington prepares for Trump's inauguration

Washington rehearses ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

Jan 17 2017
Confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees

Confirmation hearings for Trump's nominees

Donald Trump's picks for cabinet positions face tough questioning and protests at their Senate confirmation hearings.

Jan 17 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast