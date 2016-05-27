Edition:
Obama's historic Hiroshima visit

President Barack Obama hugs atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori as he visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 27, 2016.

President Barack Obama hugs atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori as he visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama hugs atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori as he visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama puts his arm around Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after they laid wreaths in front of a cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

President Barack Obama puts his arm around Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after they laid wreaths in front of a cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama puts his arm around Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after they laid wreaths in front of a cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama lays a wreath at a cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

President Barack Obama lays a wreath at a cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama lays a wreath at a cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A picture shows the wreath President Barack Obama laid at a cenotaph.

A picture shows the wreath President Barack Obama laid at a cenotaph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A picture shows the wreath President Barack Obama laid at a cenotaph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) talks with atomic bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi.

President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) talks with atomic bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) talks with atomic bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama puts his arm around Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after they laid wreaths in front of a cenotaph.

President Barack Obama puts his arm around Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after they laid wreaths in front of a cenotaph. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama puts his arm around Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after they laid wreaths in front of a cenotaph. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
People take pictures of wreaths laid by President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

People take pictures of wreaths laid by President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
People take pictures of wreaths laid by President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, delivers a speech as the atomic bomb dome is seen in the background.

President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, delivers a speech as the atomic bomb dome is seen in the background. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, delivers a speech as the atomic bomb dome is seen in the background. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after laying a wreath.

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after laying a wreath. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after laying a wreath. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, talks with atomic bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi.

President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, talks with atomic bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, talks with atomic bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama carries a wreath as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on, in front of a cenotaph.

President Barack Obama carries a wreath as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on, in front of a cenotaph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama carries a wreath as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on, in front of a cenotaph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama closes his eyes as he lays a wreath at a cenotaph.

President Barack Obama closes his eyes as he lays a wreath at a cenotaph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama closes his eyes as he lays a wreath at a cenotaph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walk in front of a cenotaph after they laid wreaths.

President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walk in front of a cenotaph after they laid wreaths. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walk in front of a cenotaph after they laid wreaths. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
