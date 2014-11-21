Edition:
Obama's immigration reform

Maria Theresa Maximiliano (L), of Peoria watches President Barack Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona November 20, 2014. Obama imposed the most sweeping immigration reform in a generation, easing the threat of deportation for about 4.7 million undocumented immigrants and setting up a clash with Republicans. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

President Barack Obama announces executive actions on immigration policy during a nationally televised address from the White House in Washington, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Supporters of President Barack Obama march in front of the White House in Washington, after he spoke live on television about relaxing immigration policy, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Jose Patino, a DREAMer, becomes emotional while watching President Barack Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Mariana Bustamante (C) applauds after listening to President Barack Obama's televised speech during a viewing party at Alliance San Diego in San Diego, California November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

President Barack Obama is shown on a large screen as he delivers his immigration speech from the White House before the start of the 15th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A group of legal and undocumented immigrants prays before watching President Barack Obama talk about the country's immigration policy in New Brunswick, New Jersey, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Christian Ramirez holds his nine-month old son Diego while watching President Barack Obama's White House speech on immigration at a viewing party at Alliance San Diego in San Diego, California November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

President Barack Obama arrives to announce executive actions on immigration policy at the White House in Washington, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching President Barack Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

President Barack Obama announces executive actions on immigration policy during a nationally televised address from the White House in Washington, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Undocumented immigrant Ma Cruz Ramirez (R), watches President Barack Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

A man watches President Barack Obama's White House immigration speech on television at a restaurant in Huntington Park, California, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

