Pictures | Fri Jan 20, 2017 | 4:25pm EST

Obama's last day as president

President Obama departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Obama and first lady Michelle prepare to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama reaches out to greet President-elect Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and first lady Michelle as they greet President-elect Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President-elect Donald Trump and President Obama arrive for Trump's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

President Obama shakes hands with state Hillary Clinton at the inauguration ceremony . REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Obama shakes hand with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

P;resident-elect Donald Trump speaks to President Obama. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama looks over at President-elect Donald Trump, taking a drink of water before getting up to take the oath of office. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama during the national anthem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Former president Obama looks on as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump and former President Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol with Melania and Michelle. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

First Lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama walk with President Trump, who puts his arm around former President Obama, as they walk to Marine One. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool

Former President Obama departs following President Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A military helicopter carries the Obamas from the Capitol. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

First Lady Melania Trump, President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

A military helicopter carries the Obamas. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wave goodbye to the Obamas. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Obamas leave the Capitol. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Obama and his wife Michelle address staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Obama reacts after addressing staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Guests react as former President Obama leaves aboard Special Air Mission 28000. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Obama and his wife Michelle are greeted by staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Obama and Michelle board Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Obamas waves as they board Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

