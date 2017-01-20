Obama's last day as president
President Obama departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama departs the Oval Office for the final time as sitting president. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and first lady Michelle prepare to greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama reaches out to greet President-elect Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Obama and first lady Michelle as they greet President-elect Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President-elect Donald Trump and President Obama arrive for Trump's inauguration ceremony at the Capitol. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
President Obama shakes hands with state Hillary Clinton at the inauguration ceremony . REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama shakes hand with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at the inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
P;resident-elect Donald Trump speaks to President Obama. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama looks over at President-elect Donald Trump, taking a drink of water before getting up to take the oath of office. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama during the national anthem. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Former president Obama looks on as President Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump and former President Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol with Melania and Michelle. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool
First Lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama walk with President Trump, who puts his arm around former President Obama, as they walk to Marine One. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool
Former President Obama departs following President Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A military helicopter carries the Obamas from the Capitol. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool
First Lady Melania Trump, President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool
A military helicopter carries the Obamas. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wave goodbye to the Obamas. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Obamas leave the Capitol. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Obama and his wife Michelle address staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Obama reacts after addressing staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Guests react as former President Obama leaves aboard Special Air Mission 28000. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Obama and his wife Michelle are greeted by staff and guests before boarding Special Air Mission 28000. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Obama and Michelle board Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Obamas waves as they board Special Air Mission 28000, a Boeing 747 which serves as Air Force One. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
The inauguration of Donald Trump
Images from the swearing-in of the 45th president of the United States.
The halls of power
The new first family and VIPs arrive on the West Front for the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Lunch with President Trump
Behind-the-scenes at the Inaugural Luncheon on Capitol Hill.
Who's at the inauguration
VIPs in attendance at the inauguration of Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.