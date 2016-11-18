Edition:
Obama's last tour of Europe

President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint news conference in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a private dinner at the famous Adlon hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Guido Bergmann/Bundespresseamt/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama gestures during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A member of a security detail keeps watch as President Barack Obama and Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in the German Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama walks past the Brandenburg Gate during his visit to Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama looks on next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama arrives at the Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
President Barack Obama walks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon his arrival at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
President Barack Obama makes a point during his speech at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
President Barack Obama tours the Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
President Barack Obama acknowledges applause after delivering a speech at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
President Barack Obama passes the Parthenon while touring the Acropolis with Dr. Eleni Banou from the Ministry of Culture in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
President Barack Obama inspects a Greek guard of honor at a welcome ceremony, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
President Barack Obama walks past Greek Orthodox Archbishop Ieronymos as he arrives for a state dinner held in his honor at the Presidential Mansion in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
President Barack Obama tours the Acropolis in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 16, 2016
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
President Barack Obama and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras listen as Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos speaks during a state dinner in Obama's honor at the Presidential Mansion in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Refugee children from Afghanistan react as President Barack Obama's motorcade passes by following his arrival in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
President Barack Obama speaks during a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at Maximos Palace in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras welcomes President Barack Obama before their meeting in Athens. REUTERS/Aris Messinis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated PAME trade hold a banner reading "EU and NATO a War syndicate" during a demonstration against the visit of President Barack Obama, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
President Barack Obama meets with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos at the Presidential Mansion during his visit to Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Secret Service agents stand beside President Barack Obama's limousine following his arrival at the Eleftherios Venizelos International airport in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
