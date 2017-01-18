Obama's major moments
PLEA FOR GUN CONTROL: In January 2016, Obama shed tears while speaking about the young victims of Sandy Hook, the December 2012 massacre of 20 children and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. "Every time I think about those...more
SHOOTING DEATH OF TRAYVON MARTIN: "If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon," Obama said in his first comments about the shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. "I can only imagine what these parents are going through. And when I think about this boy,...more
AFFORDABLE CARE ACT: The law, which expanded health coverage to some 20 million people, has been plagued by increases in insurance premiums and deductibles and by some large insurers leaving the system. House Republicans, under pressure from...more
REVIVING THE AUTO INDUSTRY: Obama's rescue of the American auto industry was a cornerstone of his major economic stimulus plan after taking office in 2009. The government gave General Motors and Chrysler more than $62 billion in direct bailout and...more
LEGALIZATION OF GAY MARRIAGE: The Supreme Court ruled in June 2015 that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, handing a historic triumph to the American gay rights movement. Obama, the first sitting president to support...more
THE KILLING OF OSAMA BIN LADEN: After a nearly 10-year worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the September 11 attacks, Obama announced in May 2011 that al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed in a firefight with U.S. forces in Pakistan. Bin Laden's...more
POST-BIN LADEN BACKLASH AGAINST PAKISTAN'S POLIO AID WORKERS: Pakistan is one of just two countries in the world, along with Afghanistan, that have endemic polio, a once-common childhood virus that can cause paralysis or death. Taliban militants have...more
IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL: After the U.S. signed a nuclear with Iran and five other countries in July 2015, Obama's administration touted the deal as a legacy foreign policy achievement, a way to suspend Tehran's suspected drive to develop atomic weapons....more
THAWING RELATIONS WITH CUBA: Breaking with longstanding U.S. policy, Obama restored diplomatic ties with Cuba in 2015. Obama traveled to Havana in March 2016, the first visit by a U.S. president in 88 years. The trip was made possible by his...more
FREEZING RELATIONS WITH RUSSIA: President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have never had anything close to personal chemistry. From Russia's decision to grant asylum to fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden to the...more
THE WAR IN SYRIA: The Syrian civil war -- and the sense of U.S. powerlessness as it unfolded -- deepened the world�s worst humanitarian crisis in decades and stained Obama's legacy, and suggests that Obama likely will be judged by history as much for...more
THE RED LINE ON SYRIA: On August 21, 2013, Syria's opposition accused government forces of gassing hundreds of people by firing rockets that released deadly fumes over rebel-held neighborhoods near Damascus, killing men, women and children as they...more
THE WAR AGAINST ISLAMIC STATE: Obama deployed U.S. troops to Iraq, Syria and Libya to help fight the Islamic State militant group by relying on the authority Congress granted President George W. Bush to battle al Qaeda. Obama attempted to seize back...more
HISTORIC PRISON VISIT: Obama, who wrote in his memoir about using marijuana and cocaine as a youth, became the first sitting president to tour a federal prison and met drug-offense inmates, saying he could have been in their place if not for the...more
CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING EULOGY: An impassioned President Obama led thousands of mourners in singing "Amazing Grace" at the funeral of a pastor slain in the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal church shooting in Charleston. In a speech likely to...more
50th ANNIVERSARY OF SELMA MARCH: "Fifty years from Bloody Sunday, our march is not yet finished, but we're getting closer," Obama said in March 2015, standing near the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where police and state troopers beat and fired tear gas at...more
FINANCIAL REFORM: In July 2010, Obama signed into law the most comprehensive financial regulatory overhaul since the Great Depression. The law targeted the kind of Wall Street risk-taking that helped trigger a global financial meltdown in 2007-2009...more
PUSH FOR IMMIGRATION REFORM: Obama's plan to spare millions of immigrants in the country illegally from deportation was blocked by the Supreme Court in a June 2016 split ruling. The plan was tailored to let roughly 4 million people - those who have...more
DEPORTATIONS CONTINUE: Since taking office in January 2009, Obama shifted focus away from rounding up illegal immigrants in workplace raids -- the policy under George Bush -- to identifying criminal immigrants held in U.S. jails and removing them....more
COMMITMENT TO NATIVE AMERICANS: In 2014, Obama visited Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Nation, his first visit as president to an American Indian reservation. The visit was a demonstration of his administration's commitment to a strong relationship...more
STANDING ROCK PIPELINE PROTESTS: Thousands of Native Americans and environmental activists camped on federal property for months to protest the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline project in North Dakota, as police turned water hoses on protesters in...more
APPOINTING JUSTICE SONIA SOTOMAYOR: Sotomayor became the first Hispanic and the third woman to serve in the history of the Supreme Court after being appointed in August 2009. Obama said in approving the appointment, the Senate had upheld American...more
APPOINTING JUSTICE ELENA KAGAN: Elena Kagan joined the Supreme Court in August 2010, becoming the fourth female justice in history and the third woman on the current nine-member court. Obama praised her as a consensus-builder who champions the rights...more
BANNING TORTURE: Obama banned the use of interrogation techniques such as waterboarding shortly after he took office in January 2009. In 2014, he reaffirmed the decision, saying the CIA "tortured some folks" after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. "We did...more
WITHDRAWING FROM IRAQ: After nine years of war that cost almost 4,500 American and tens of thousands of Iraqi lives, the last convoy of U.S. soldiers pulled out of Iraq in December 2011, leaving a country grappling with political uncertainty. The...more
OBAMA AND THE MUSLIM WORLD: Addressing the world's more than 1 billion Muslims from Cairo, Obama called for a "new beginning" in ties between Washington and the Islamic world in his June 2009 speech that also tackled grievances over two U.S.-led wars...more
FIGHTING CLIMATE CHANGE: The U.S. signed the Paris Agreement on climate change in April 2016, joining China in a joint step by the world's top emitters. Obama called the signing "a historic day in the fight to protect our planet for future...more
ATOMIC LEGACY OF HIROSHIMA: Obama became the first incumbent U.S. president to visit Hiroshima in May 2016, site of the world's first atomic bombing, in a gesture Tokyo and Washington hope will showcase their alliance and reinvigorate efforts to rid...more
BEER SUMMIT: In July 2009, Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates was arrested at his Cambridge, Massachusetts home by Cambridge Police Sergeant James Crowley, who was investigating a report of a burglary in process. Crowley arrested Gates for disorderly...more
LILLY LEDBETTER EQUAL PAY ACT: The first bill Obama signed into law was the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which extended time periods for employees to file claims for wages lost as a result of discrimination. Ledbetter is an Alabama woman who...more
