Obama's mosque visit
President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama waves farewell to students after his remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama goes without shoes, out of deference, as he delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Scouts say the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag prior to remarks by President Barack Obama at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Representative Keith Ellison (D-MN) (R) applauds with other members of the audience as U.S. President Barack Obama (L) delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama smiles during remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Copies of the Koran sit on chairs, including those reserved for White House staff members, in a room prepared for remarks by U.S. President Barack Obama at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016....more
People gather in anticipation of remarks by President Barack Obama at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as people gather in anticipation of remarks by President Barack Obama at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Shoes removed by visitors out of reverence sit on a shelf marked "reserved" prior to remarks by President Barack Obama at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service agents stand watch nearby as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
