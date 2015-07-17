Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 16, 2015

Obama's prison visit

Photographed through a prison cell window, President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographed through a prison cell window, President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Photographed through a prison cell window, President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama is shown the inside of a cell as he visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. With Obama are Bureau of Prisons Director Charles Samuels (R) and correctional officer Ronald Warwick. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama is shown the inside of a cell as he visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. With Obama are Bureau of Prisons Director Charles Samuels (R) and correctional officer Ronald Warwick....more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
President Barack Obama is shown the inside of a cell as he visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. With Obama are Bureau of Prisons Director Charles Samuels (R) and correctional officer Ronald Warwick. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Aides to President Barack Obama (not seen) enter the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Aides to President Barack Obama (not seen) enter the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Aides to President Barack Obama (not seen) enter the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama speaks during his visit to the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama speaks during his visit to the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
President Barack Obama speaks during his visit to the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Secret Service agent enters the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City after the arrival of President Barack Obama July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Secret Service agent enters the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City after the arrival of President Barack Obama July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A Secret Service agent enters the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City after the arrival of President Barack Obama July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. With Obama are Bureau of Prisons Director Charles Samuels (R) and correctional officer Ronald Warwick. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. With Obama are Bureau of Prisons Director Charles Samuels (R) and correctional officer Ronald Warwick. Obama is the first sitting...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
President Barack Obama visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. With Obama are Bureau of Prisons Director Charles Samuels (R) and correctional officer Ronald Warwick. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Security personnel and staff arrive with U.S. President Barack Obama as he visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Security personnel and staff arrive with U.S. President Barack Obama as he visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Security personnel and staff arrive with U.S. President Barack Obama as he visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
