Obama's prison visit
Photographed through a prison cell window, President Barack Obama tours the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. Obama is the first sitting president to visit a federal prison. REUTERS/Kevin...more
President Barack Obama is shown the inside of a cell as he visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. With Obama are Bureau of Prisons Director Charles Samuels (R) and correctional officer Ronald Warwick....more
Aides to President Barack Obama (not seen) enter the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution after Obama in El Reno, Oklahoma July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama speaks during his visit to the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Secret Service agent enters the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City after the arrival of President Barack Obama July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. With Obama are Bureau of Prisons Director Charles Samuels (R) and correctional officer Ronald Warwick. Obama is the first sitting...more
Security personnel and staff arrive with U.S. President Barack Obama as he visits the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution outside Oklahoma City July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
