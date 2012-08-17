Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 17, 2012 | 3:45pm EDT

Obama's romantic moments

<p>Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 17
<p>Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as daughter Malia (R) looks on, while they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as daughter Malia (R) looks on, while they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as daughter Malia (R) looks on, while they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 17
<p>Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama during the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama during the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama during the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 17
<p>First lady Michelle Obama and Barack Obama kiss on stage before he speaks at a campaign event at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

First lady Michelle Obama and Barack Obama kiss on stage before he speaks at a campaign event at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, August 17, 2012

First lady Michelle Obama and Barack Obama kiss on stage before he speaks at a campaign event at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 17
<p>Barack Obama kisses his wife Michelle as they stand with their daughters Malia (R) and Sasha at the election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Barack Obama kisses his wife Michelle as they stand with their daughters Malia (R) and Sasha at the election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama kisses his wife Michelle as they stand with their daughters Malia (R) and Sasha at the election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
5 / 17
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama hugs first lady, Michelle Obama, after she introduces him at a campaign event at the Village of East Davenport in Davenport, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama hugs first lady, Michelle Obama, after she introduces him at a campaign event at the Village of East Davenport in Davenport, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Friday, August 17, 2012

U.S. President Barack Obama hugs first lady, Michelle Obama, after she introduces him at a campaign event at the Village of East Davenport in Davenport, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

Close
6 / 17
<p>Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle at the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle at the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle at the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 17
<p>First lady Michelle Obama (L) kisses Barack following his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast at a Washington hotel February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

First lady Michelle Obama (L) kisses Barack following his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast at a Washington hotel February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, August 17, 2012

First lady Michelle Obama (L) kisses Barack following his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast at a Washington hotel February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 17
<p>Barack Obama shares a moment with his wife Michelle on stage at a campaign rally outside the Detroit Public Library September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Barack Obama shares a moment with his wife Michelle on stage at a campaign rally outside the Detroit Public Library September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama shares a moment with his wife Michelle on stage at a campaign rally outside the Detroit Public Library September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 17
<p>Barack Obama and first lady Michelle walk toward Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Barack Obama and first lady Michelle walk toward Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama and first lady Michelle walk toward Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 17
<p>Barack Obama hugs his wife Michelle during his election night rally in Chicago, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Barack Obama hugs his wife Michelle during his election night rally in Chicago, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama hugs his wife Michelle during his election night rally in Chicago, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 17
<p>Barack Obama and first lady Michelle embrace during a campaign rally at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Barack Obama and first lady Michelle embrace during a campaign rally at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama and first lady Michelle embrace during a campaign rally at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 17
<p>Barack Obama reaches out to kiss first lady Michelle after she introduced him to speak at a bill signing ceremony promoting jobs for veterans at the White House in Washington November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Barack Obama reaches out to kiss first lady Michelle after she introduced him to speak at a bill signing ceremony promoting jobs for veterans at the White House in Washington November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama reaches out to kiss first lady Michelle after she introduced him to speak at a bill signing ceremony promoting jobs for veterans at the White House in Washington November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 17
<p>Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle as they dance at the Eastern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle as they dance at the Eastern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle as they dance at the Eastern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
14 / 17
<p>Barack Obama moves to kiss his wife, Michelle, during the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Barack Obama moves to kiss his wife, Michelle, during the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama moves to kiss his wife, Michelle, during the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 17
<p>Barack Obama and first lady Michelle embrace as he boards Air Force One at Stansted Airport, near London May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Barack Obama and first lady Michelle embrace as he boards Air Force One at Stansted Airport, near London May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama and first lady Michelle embrace as he boards Air Force One at Stansted Airport, near London May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
16 / 17
<p>Barack Obama and his wife Michelle attend a campaign rally at Bicentennial Park in Miami, Florida, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle attend a campaign rally at Bicentennial Park in Miami, Florida, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Friday, August 17, 2012

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle attend a campaign rally at Bicentennial Park in Miami, Florida, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
South Africa's journey

South Africa's journey

Next Slideshows

South Africa's journey

South Africa's journey

South Africa's journey from apartheid to democracy.

Aug 17 2012
Month of Ramadan

Month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

Aug 17 2012
Pussy Riot supporters

Pussy Riot supporters

Worldwide demonstrations in support of the Russian punk band.

Aug 17 2012
Images from Hubble

Images from Hubble

Striking images from the Hubble Telescope.

Feb 06 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast