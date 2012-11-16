Objects of Sandy
A lamp post figure is nearly all that remains of the backyard of a house destroyed by Hurricane Sandy as volunteers from City University of New York work to clear damaged homes that were nearly completely submerged by the storm in the Father Capodanno neighborhood of Staten Island, in New York City, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Photographs sit outside a window of a home destroyed and condemned by Hurricane Sandy in the Father Capodanno Beach neighborhood of Staten Island, in New York City, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bicycles lay partially submerged in seawater in what used to be the basement of a home swept away by flooding from Hurricane Sandy in the Oakwood Beach neighborhood of Staten Island in New York City, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A stuffed animal teddy bear is seen along a sand road in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A record album lays in water amid other debris outside a destroyed home after flooding from Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighborhood of Staten Island in New York City, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A name tag is seen in front of a house that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Union Beach, New Jersey, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A family portrait is seen outside a home devastated during Superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A book of baseball cards lays inside a broken window frame in the remains of a house swept of its foundation by Hurricane Sandy in the Great Kills neighborhood of Staten Island in New York City, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A damaged bicycle is seen on a pile of debris as a result of Hurricane Sandy, in Sea Bright, New Jersey, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East
A bust of Elvis Presley lays out with debris on a sidewalk next to a destroyed home after flooding from Hurricane Sandy in the Midland Beach neighborhood of Staten Island in New York City, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A child's doll sits amid debris left by Hurricane Sandy on the south side of hard-hit Staten Island in New York City, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fire damaged personal contents are pictured at the home of Bill Long and wife Margaret in Long Beach, Long Island, New York, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beth Pinsker Gladstone
A burned stuffed toy is seen in a home devastated by fires during Superstorm Sandy in the Belle Harbor section of the Queens borough of New York, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A photo lays preserved in a bin in the damaged house of Renee Stevens after last night's Hurricane Sandy in New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A disintegrating boot left by superstorm Sandy lies on a road in Great Kills on Staten Island in New York City, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A toddler's toy and red wagon are thrown in a pile of debris as a result of Hurricane Sandy, in Sea Bright, New Jersey, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East
A toaster is seen lying in the middle of a sand covered street after Hurricane Sandy hit, in Bay Head, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Snow covers clothes hanging outside a home, which was left destroyed by Hurricane Sandy, in the Staten Island borough of New York, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A clothes iron lies embedded in mud where a house once stood along Kissim Street on the south side of Staten Island, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A stuffed bear is seen in the sand near a boardwalk damaged by Hurricane Sandy in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Food is seen in front of a home damaged by Storm Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Virgin Mary statue is seen amongst the rubble in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A Santa Claus statue is seen in front of a home destroyed by Storm Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A statue is seen in front of a home destroyed by Storm Sandy in the Breezy Point neighborhood of Queens, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
