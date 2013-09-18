Occupy anniversary
A Bank of India worker watches from a window as Occupy Wall Street protesters march along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Occupy Wall Street protesters stand outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Occupy Wall Street protesters hold up placards in Bryant Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Occupy Wall Street protesters march on Broadway in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-NY) is detained for blocking traffic during Occupy Wall Street protest along 2nd Avenue in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Occupy Wall Street protesters stand on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Occupy Wall Street protesters stand outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Occupy Wall Street protestor flashes a peace sign during a march on Broadway past a Chase bank in New York's financial district, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Occupy Wall Street protesters stand on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
An Occupy Wall Street protester stands outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A security guard looks out a window as Occupy Wall Street protesters march on Broadway in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Occupy Wall Street protesters march up Broadway in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Occupy Wall Street protester marches outside a barricade at Zuccotti Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Occupy Wall Street protester chants slogans along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Occupy Wall Street protesters march along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Nurses from Long Island College Hospital join Occupy Wall Street protesters along 47th Street in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Occupy Wall Street protesters stand on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Occupy Wall Street protesters are detained for blocking traffic along 2nd Avenue in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man plays chess as Occupy Wall Street protesters march through Bryant Park in New York, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
