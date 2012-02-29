Occupy camps evicted
Riot police form a cordon during the eviction of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Riot police form a cordon during the eviction of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Riot police remove a protester from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Riot police remove a protester from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A protester meditates in front of a statue of Buddha as bailiffs dismantle the frame of his tent behind him during the eviction of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A protester meditates in front of a statue of Buddha as bailiffs dismantle the frame of his tent behind him during the eviction of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A protester struggles as he is removed by bailiffs from the last remaining structure of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A protester struggles as he is removed by bailiffs from the last remaining structure of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Protesters in Guy Fawkes masks and riot police look on during the eviction of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Protesters in Guy Fawkes masks and riot police look on during the eviction of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A woman prays as riot police remove protesters from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman prays as riot police remove protesters from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A bailiff removes a tent from the Occupy encampment in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A bailiff removes a tent from the Occupy encampment in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A protester is detained by the riot police after being removed by bailiffs from the last remaining structure of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A protester is detained by the riot police after being removed by bailiffs from the last remaining structure of the Occupy encampment outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A bailiff removes a tent from the Occupy encampment in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A bailiff removes a tent from the Occupy encampment in front of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man moves furniture from a dismantled tent of the Occupy London encampment into a van outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man moves furniture from a dismantled tent of the Occupy London encampment into a van outside St Paul's Cathedral in London February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man looks out from his tent at the Occupy London protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A man looks out from his tent at the Occupy London protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A pair of Union Jack sunglasses sit on top of a stack of The Occupied Times newspapers at the Occupy London encampment outside St. Paul's Cathedral in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A pair of Union Jack sunglasses sit on top of a stack of The Occupied Times newspapers at the Occupy London encampment outside St. Paul's Cathedral in London February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Occupy Maine protester Amanda St. John sits up the frame of a tent and eats oatmeal following the eviction deadline for the encampment in Portland, Maine February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Page
Occupy Maine protester Amanda St. John sits up the frame of a tent and eats oatmeal following the eviction deadline for the encampment in Portland, Maine February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Page
Occupy Maine protester Harry Brown burns an American flag to dispose it as the eviction deadline for the encampment approaches in Lincoln Park, in Portland, Maine, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Page
Occupy Maine protester Harry Brown burns an American flag to dispose it as the eviction deadline for the encampment approaches in Lincoln Park, in Portland, Maine, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Page
A U.S. National Park Service police secures the area as workers clear tents and belongings of Occupy DC demonstrators from McPherson Square in Washington February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A U.S. National Park Service police secures the area as workers clear tents and belongings of Occupy DC demonstrators from McPherson Square in Washington February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Workers clear tents and belongings of Occupy DC demonstrators from McPherson Square in Washington February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Workers clear tents and belongings of Occupy DC demonstrators from McPherson Square in Washington February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Protesters console one another as U.S. National Park Service police clear out the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters console one another as U.S. National Park Service police clear out the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. National Park Service police clear protesters to erect barricades as they empty the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. National Park Service police clear protesters to erect barricades as they empty the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. National Park Service police handcuff an Occupy DC protester who refused to vacate a part of his encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. National Park Service police handcuff an Occupy DC protester who refused to vacate a part of his encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A worker in a hazmat suit tosses a bag of belongings confiscated from the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square, Washington February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A worker in a hazmat suit tosses a bag of belongings confiscated from the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square, Washington February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A protester stands next to barriers as U.S. National Park Service police cordon-off the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester stands next to barriers as U.S. National Park Service police cordon-off the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Occupy DC protestor is pictured with his belongings strapped to a bicycle ready to move out, in McPherson Square in Washington, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An Occupy DC protestor is pictured with his belongings strapped to a bicycle ready to move out, in McPherson Square in Washington, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An Occupy Charlotte protester yells as he is arrested by Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina January 30, 2012. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police announced a new ordinance today making it illegal for persons to set up...more
An Occupy Charlotte protester yells as he is arrested by Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina January 30, 2012. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police announced a new ordinance today making it illegal for persons to set up temporary structures on public space. REUTERS/Chris Keane
An Occupy Washington protester flies a U.S. flag upside down, usually flown as a sign of distress, at Freedom Plaza in Washington January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An Occupy Washington protester flies a U.S. flag upside down, usually flown as a sign of distress, at Freedom Plaza in Washington January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An Occupy Charlotte protester is carried away by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
An Occupy Charlotte protester is carried away by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers in Charlotte, North Carolina January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer and his dog inspect a tent used by Occupy Charlotte protesters in Charlotte, North Carolina January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer and his dog inspect a tent used by Occupy Charlotte protesters in Charlotte, North Carolina January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
An Occupy Oakland demonstrator burns an U.S. flag outside Oakland City Hall during a day-long protest in Oakland, California January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An Occupy Oakland demonstrator burns an U.S. flag outside Oakland City Hall during a day-long protest in Oakland, California January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Occupy Oakland demonstrators shield themselves from an exploding tear gas grenade during a confrontation with the police near the Oakland Museum of California in Oakland, California January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Occupy Oakland demonstrators shield themselves from an exploding tear gas grenade during a confrontation with the police near the Oakland Museum of California in Oakland, California January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Protesters knock down a barricade in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building, on the anniversary of the Citizens United decision, in Washington, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters knock down a barricade in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building, on the anniversary of the Citizens United decision, in Washington, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An Occupy Berkeley demonstrator walks past a sign at the movement's encampment at Berkeley Civic Center Park after officials delivered an eviction notice in Berkeley, California December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An Occupy Berkeley demonstrator walks past a sign at the movement's encampment at Berkeley Civic Center Park after officials delivered an eviction notice in Berkeley, California December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Boston Police Department officers remove an Occupy Boston protester from Dewey Square in Boston, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Essdras M Suarez/Pool
Boston Police Department officers remove an Occupy Boston protester from Dewey Square in Boston, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Essdras M Suarez/Pool
Occupy Seattle camper Tonii Hammond, 22, watches as fellow protesters take down their tents at Seattle Central Community College in Seattle, Washington, December 9, 2011, after demonstrators received an eviction notice from the college. ...more
Occupy Seattle camper Tonii Hammond, 22, watches as fellow protesters take down their tents at Seattle Central Community College in Seattle, Washington, December 9, 2011, after demonstrators received an eviction notice from the college. REUTERS/Marcus Donner
A Department of Public Works worker clears debris on Market Street during a police raid on Occupy San Francisco's encampment near Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Department of Public Works worker clears debris on Market Street during a police raid on Occupy San Francisco's encampment near Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Police watch as a protester with Occupy San Francisco sits on a chair and blocks traffic at a rally on Market Street in San Francisco, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Police watch as a protester with Occupy San Francisco sits on a chair and blocks traffic at a rally on Market Street in San Francisco, California December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
People run through a parking garage as police chase them through downtown streets, eventually ending up in the heart of notorious Skid Row, during a police raid of the Occupy Los Angeles encampment at City Hall Park in Los Angeles, California early...more
People run through a parking garage as police chase them through downtown streets, eventually ending up in the heart of notorious Skid Row, during a police raid of the Occupy Los Angeles encampment at City Hall Park in Los Angeles, California early November 30, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
A woman cries as she takes a photograph of police raiding the Occupy Los Angeles encampment at City Hall Park in Los Angeles, California late November 29, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
A woman cries as she takes a photograph of police raiding the Occupy Los Angeles encampment at City Hall Park in Los Angeles, California late November 29, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew
A Los Angeles police officer walks past a sign after the Occupy LA encampment was dismantled outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Los Angeles police officer walks past a sign after the Occupy LA encampment was dismantled outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Arrested protesters react as they are removed from the Occupy LA encampment outside City Hall after an eviction deadline passed in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Arrested protesters react as they are removed from the Occupy LA encampment outside City Hall after an eviction deadline passed in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A Los Angeles police officer walks through debris after the Occupy LA encampment was dismantled outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Los Angeles police officer walks through debris after the Occupy LA encampment was dismantled outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters as a woman yells from her tent during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters as a woman yells from her tent during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the Occupy Wall St movement clash with New York Police Department officers after being removed from Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the Occupy Wall St movement clash with New York Police Department officers after being removed from Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrator Brent Schmidt is detained by officers of the New York Police Department after members of the Occupy Wall Street movement had been removed from Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrator Brent Schmidt is detained by officers of the New York Police Department after members of the Occupy Wall Street movement had been removed from Zuccotti Park in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers power wash Zuccotti Park after the Occupy Wall Street movement's campground was removed by the Department of Sanitation and the New York Police Department in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers power wash Zuccotti Park after the Occupy Wall Street movement's campground was removed by the Department of Sanitation and the New York Police Department in New York November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Zurich riot police officers secure the area as they remove members of the Occupy Paradeplatz movement from the Lindenhof in Zurich November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Zurich riot police officers secure the area as they remove members of the Occupy Paradeplatz movement from the Lindenhof in Zurich November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
Candidate Putin
Putin seeks the Russian presidency again.
The shelling of Homs
The scene within the besieged Syrian city.
Tsunami: Before and after
The moment when the tsunami struck Japan and the same view today.
Deadly train derailment
A passenger train derails in southern Ontario, Canada killing at least three people.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.