Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 3, 2016 | 8:20pm EST

Oculus rises in Manhattan

Part of the Oculus, the centerpiece of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the hub is part of a massive redevelopment of the area that was destroyed during the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Part of the Oculus, the centerpiece of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the hub is part of a massive redevelopment of the area...more

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Part of the Oculus, the centerpiece of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub, is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. Designed by Santiago Calatrava, the hub is part of a massive redevelopment of the area that was destroyed during the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 15
Kevin Arner from Brooklyn, jumps in the air as he films a video of himself at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kevin Arner from Brooklyn, jumps in the air as he films a video of himself at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Kevin Arner from Brooklyn, jumps in the air as he films a video of himself at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 15
An exterior view of the part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is seen during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An exterior view of the part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is seen during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
An exterior view of the part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is seen during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 15
Workers are seen in the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Workers are seen in the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Workers are seen in the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 15
A man takes a photo in the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man takes a photo in the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A man takes a photo in the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 15
Part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Part of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured next to the One World Trade Center in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 15
The spire at the top of One World Trade Center tower is seen through a portion of the retractable roof from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The spire at the top of One World Trade Center tower is seen through a portion of the retractable roof from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The spire at the top of One World Trade Center tower is seen through a portion of the retractable roof from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 15
Dancer Laura Rae Bernasconi dances as she poses for photos at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dancer Laura Rae Bernasconi dances as she poses for photos at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Dancer Laura Rae Bernasconi dances as she poses for photos at the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 15
A worker rides in a lift outside the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker rides in a lift outside the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A worker rides in a lift outside the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 15
People walk through the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People walk through the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
People walk through the World Trade Center Oculus transportation hub in New York, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 15
The interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
The interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 15
Men work on a portion of the retractable roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Men work on a portion of the retractable roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Men work on a portion of the retractable roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 15
A worker washes windows as seen from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker washes windows as seen from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A worker washes windows as seen from the interior of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 15
The Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured as people visit the World Trade Center site, formerly known as "Ground Zero", in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured as people visit the World Trade Center site, formerly known as "Ground Zero", in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
The Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub is pictured as people visit the World Trade Center site, formerly known as "Ground Zero", in New York February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 15
A worker walks on panes of the retractable windows on the roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A worker walks on panes of the retractable windows on the roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
A worker walks on panes of the retractable windows on the roof of the Oculus structure of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub during a media tour of the site in New York City, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
A year in space

A year in space

Next Slideshows

A year in space

A year in space

Astronaut Scott Kelly returns to Earth after 340 days in space.

Mar 03 2016
World of hypercars

World of hypercars

Some of the world's fastest, most expensive high-performance cars.

Mar 01 2016
Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.

Feb 26 2016
The beautiful game

The beautiful game

A celebration of soccer's next generation.

Feb 25 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast