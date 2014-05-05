Edition:
Odessa mourns its dead

A woman reacts as she stands near the entrance to a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman reacts as she stands near the entrance to a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

A woman reacts as she stands near the entrance to a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A pro-Russian supporter holds a orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, as she attends a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A pro-Russian supporter holds a orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, as she attends a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the...more

Monday, May 05, 2014

A pro-Russian supporter holds a orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, as she attends a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Pro-Russian supporters shout slogans during a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Pro-Russian supporters shout slogans during a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

Pro-Russian supporters shout slogans during a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Flowers and candles are placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Flowers and candles are placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

Flowers and candles are placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People bring flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building, with a Russian flag attached to a wall, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People bring flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building, with a Russian flag attached to a wall, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014....more

Monday, May 05, 2014

People bring flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building, with a Russian flag attached to a wall, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A steward holds a portrait of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A steward holds a portrait of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

A steward holds a portrait of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People enter a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People enter a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

People enter a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People carry a cross and a coffin containing the body of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People carry a cross and a coffin containing the body of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

People carry a cross and a coffin containing the body of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman reacts while holding carnations with a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests, tied to them outside a trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman reacts while holding carnations with a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests, tied to them outside a trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and...more

Monday, May 05, 2014

A woman reacts while holding carnations with a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests, tied to them outside a trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man holds carnations as he enters a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man holds carnations as he enters a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

A man holds carnations as he enters a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman places flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building, with a Russian flag attached to a wall, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman places flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building, with a Russian flag attached to a wall, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014....more

Monday, May 05, 2014

A woman places flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building, with a Russian flag attached to a wall, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman lights a candle in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters inside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman lights a candle in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters inside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

A woman lights a candle in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters inside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man holds carnations through a broken window of a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man holds carnations through a broken window of a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

A man holds carnations through a broken window of a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Interior Ministry security forces watch men removing the front door of the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Interior Ministry security forces watch men removing the front door of the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014....more

Monday, May 05, 2014

Members of the Interior Ministry security forces watch men removing the front door of the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People pass by the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People pass by the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

People pass by the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman reacts as she stands near flowers and lit candles placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, outside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman reacts as she stands near flowers and lit candles placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, outside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. ...more

Monday, May 05, 2014

A woman reacts as she stands near flowers and lit candles placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, outside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man, wearing a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, reacts outside a trade union building, where a deadly fire occurred, with members from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces seen in the background, in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A man, wearing a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, reacts outside a trade union building, where a deadly fire occurred, with members from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security...more

Monday, May 05, 2014

A man, wearing a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, reacts outside a trade union building, where a deadly fire occurred, with members from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces seen in the background, in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman lays flowers as members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces stand guard outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman lays flowers as members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces stand guard outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

A woman lays flowers as members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces stand guard outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman argues with members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces during a rally outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman argues with members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces during a rally outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Monday, May 05, 2014

A woman argues with members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces during a rally outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Protesters look at a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Protesters look at a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Monday, May 05, 2014

Protesters look at a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

People wait to be rescued on the ledge of the second floor during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014.REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

People wait to be rescued on the ledge of the second floor during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014.REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Monday, May 05, 2014

People wait to be rescued on the ledge of the second floor during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014.REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

People wait for rescue on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

People wait for rescue on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Monday, May 05, 2014

People wait for rescue on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Monday, May 05, 2014

A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

People wait to be rescued on upper stories at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

People wait to be rescued on upper stories at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Monday, May 05, 2014

People wait to be rescued on upper stories at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

People wait to be rescued on the second story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

People wait to be rescued on the second story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Monday, May 05, 2014

People wait to be rescued on the second story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

People wait to be rescued on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

People wait to be rescued on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

Monday, May 05, 2014

People wait to be rescued on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin

