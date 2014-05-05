Odessa mourns its dead
A woman reacts as she stands near the entrance to a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian supporter holds a orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, as she attends a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the...more
Pro-Russian supporters shout slogans during a rally after a funeral ceremony of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Flowers and candles are placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People bring flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building, with a Russian flag attached to a wall, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014....more
A steward holds a portrait of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People enter a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People carry a cross and a coffin containing the body of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa May 5, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman reacts while holding carnations with a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests, tied to them outside a trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and...more
A man holds carnations as he enters a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman places flowers in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters outside a trade union building, with a Russian flag attached to a wall, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014....more
A woman lights a candle in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters inside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A man holds carnations through a broken window of a burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the Interior Ministry security forces watch men removing the front door of the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014....more
People pass by the burnt trade union building, the site of recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman reacts as she stands near flowers and lit candles placed in memory of people killed in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, outside a trade union building in the Black Sea port of Odessa, May 4, 2014. ...more
A man, wearing a black and orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in Ukraine, reacts outside a trade union building, where a deadly fire occurred, with members from the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security...more
A woman lays flowers as members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces stand guard outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman argues with members of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry security forces during a rally outside a trade union building in Odessa, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Protesters look at a fire in the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
People wait to be rescued on the ledge of the second floor during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014.REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
People wait for rescue on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
A protester throws a petrol bomb at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
People wait to be rescued on upper stories at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
People wait to be rescued on the second story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
People wait to be rescued on an upper story ledge during a fire at the trade union building in Odessa May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
