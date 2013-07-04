Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 4, 2013 | 4:50pm EDT

Off-duty rebels

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army dives into a swimming pool in Aleppo June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
1 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army member waters plants in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Free Syrian Army member waters plants in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A Free Syrian Army member waters plants in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
2 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters look at photos on a camera in mouazafeen neighborhood in Deir al-Zor, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters look at photos on a camera in mouazafeen neighborhood in Deir al-Zor, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters look at photos on a camera in mouazafeen neighborhood in Deir al-Zor, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
3 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
4 / 20
<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army chant and dance near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army chant and dance near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Members of the Free Syrian Army chant and dance near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
5 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters play table-tennis during a break in Deraa March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters play table-tennis during a break in Deraa March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters play table-tennis during a break in Deraa March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Thaer Abdallah

Close
6 / 20
<p>Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas pray in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas pray in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas pray in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
7 / 20
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army combs his hair in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army combs his hair in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army combs his hair in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
8 / 20
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army plays darts on a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army plays darts on a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army plays darts on a picture of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bab al-Nasr neighborhood of Aleppo June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
9 / 20
<p>An injured Free Syrian Army fighter (R) chats with a fellow member as they rest at the frontline near Shwayhna Mountain, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are positioned, in Aleppo June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

An injured Free Syrian Army fighter (R) chats with a fellow member as they rest at the frontline near Shwayhna Mountain, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are positioned, in Aleppo June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, July 04, 2013

An injured Free Syrian Army fighter (R) chats with a fellow member as they rest at the frontline near Shwayhna Mountain, where forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad are positioned, in Aleppo June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
10 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army members have a meal together near Nairab military airport, in Aleppo June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Free Syrian Army members have a meal together near Nairab military airport, in Aleppo June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Free Syrian Army members have a meal together near Nairab military airport, in Aleppo June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
11 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter shaves his beard inside a building squatted by the fighters in the center of Aleppo city, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter shaves his beard inside a building squatted by the fighters in the center of Aleppo city, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter shaves his beard inside a building squatted by the fighters in the center of Aleppo city, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
12 / 20
<p>Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas eat in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas eat in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Members of a rebel group called the Martyr Al-Abbas eat in a safe house in Aleppo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
13 / 20
<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army chant as one of them plays the guitar near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army chant as one of them plays the guitar near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Members of the Free Syrian Army chant as one of them plays the guitar near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Close
14 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
15 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army member prepares coffee in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Free Syrian Army member prepares coffee in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A Free Syrian Army member prepares coffee in Aleppo's Karm al-Jabal district July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
16 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds pigeons in Homs, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds pigeons in Homs, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter feeds pigeons in Homs, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Close
17 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters watch TV in a building in Seif Dawla Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters watch TV in a building in Seif Dawla Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, July 04, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters watch TV in a building in Seif Dawla Amreeyeh neighborhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Close
18 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a sofa in the old city of Aleppo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a sofa in the old city of Aleppo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter sits on a sofa in the old city of Aleppo, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
19 / 20
<p>A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes a break during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes a break during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, July 04, 2013

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes a break during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Egypt's army ousts Mursi

Egypt's army ousts Mursi

Next Slideshows

Egypt's army ousts Mursi

Egypt's army ousts Mursi

Egypt's military makes its presence felt in the streets of Egypt after its removal of President Mohamed Mursi.

Jul 04 2013
China's algae summer

China's algae summer

Even though bright green algae is clogging the waterways of China, that doesn't stop people from having fun with it.

Jul 03 2013
Mourning Arizona's firefighters

Mourning Arizona's firefighters

A team of 19 elite firefighters were killed battling a raging wildfire, marking the greatest loss of life among firefighters from a single wildland blaze in 80...

Jul 03 2013
Sports camp for the blind

Sports camp for the blind

Camp Abilities is a not-for-profit camp using sports to foster greater independence and confidence in children who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind.

Jul 03 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast