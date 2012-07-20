Off the streets, into the gym
Aspiring boxer Chibata uses a truck shock absorber to strengthen his upper body during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. The Boxing Academy of Garrido, founded by Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido, adopts primitive training equipment that he developed himself during his years as a coach, in a project whose goal is to take the sport to the poor and marginalized population. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxer Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") trains at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. Alcantara Machado gym was founded in 2009 by Brazilian former professional boxer Nilson Garrido under the Alcantara Machado viaduct, with the aim of getting young people out of drugs and crime through sports. Currently the gym, which received all its equipment through donations, is visited daily by more than a hundred people, most of whom are unemployed or have financial troubles, who practice bodybuilding and other sports just for pleasure. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxers train at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct as cars drive past in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") uses a truck tire for muscle conditioning during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxers (L-R) Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla"), use a rope during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") plays with dogs after a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman and her son look from inside a bus, at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Weights are seen near the shadow of a man at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Simone Franco, 35, lifts weights next to her 11-month-old son Aquiles Franco (R) at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Simone Franco, 35, lifts weights next to her 11-month-old son Aquiles Franco (L) at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") picks up discarded truck parts converted into weights during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Men are reflected in a mirror as they lift weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxers (L-R) Chibata, Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla"), use discarded truck parts such as a shock absorber and axles to strengthen their upper bodies during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxer Chibata uses a rock for abdominal exercises during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxers (L-R) Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") and Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") train at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxer Laercio (R) trains with his coach Mauricio Cruz at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxers Chibata (L) and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") punch a discarded refrigerator during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man is reflected in a mirror as he lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") uses a mallet and a truck tire for muscle conditioning during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxer Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") throws a ball at the torso of Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), while training at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A view of the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, where the Boxing Academy of Garrido shares the covered area with a parking lot, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Aspiring boxer Ryan Martins uses a discarded plastic jug as a punching bag during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Thablio Tardoni, 6, plays with weights as he waits for his father at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido (R) has a meal with aspiring boxers Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") (L) and Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), at Garrido's gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido rests in his den that occupies part of a parking lot where his gymnasium operates under the the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
