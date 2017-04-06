Off to the Grand National races
Ryan Day on Runswick Royal (L) wins the 1.40 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic
Lizzie Kelly on Tea For Two (L) wins the 2.50 Betway Bowl Chase ahead of Paddy Brennan on Cue Card. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic
Katie Walsh is unseated from Distime during the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Livepic
A racegoer during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
Racegoers read the paper during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic
General view during the 1.40 Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Livepic
General view as a bookmaker counts money during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic
Racegoers watch the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
Lizzie Kelly on Tea For Two wins the 2.50 Betway Bowl Chase. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic
Dineur ridden by James King (R) before going on to win the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic
Racegoer celebrates a win during the festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
A racegoer reads the paper during the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
Dineur ridden by James King before going on to win the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Livepic
James King celebrates winning the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase on Dineur. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic
Poole Master ridden by Mr D Edwards during the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic
Racegoers watch the 4.05 Randox Health Foxhunters� Open Hunters� Chase. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic
General view during the 2.50 Betway Bowl Chase. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff/Livepic
