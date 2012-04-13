Off to the races
Herecomesthetruth ridden by Tom Cannon jumps the fourth last fence in the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Racegoers react to the action on the course during the Liverpool Hurdle Race on the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree in Liverpool, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Big Bucks ridden by Ruby Walsh comes up to the finish line after clearing the last hurdle to win the Liverpool Hurdle Race on the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Racegoers react to the action on the course during the Liverpool Hurdle Race on the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A racegoer smiles as she arrives for Ladies' Day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A racegoer gestures in front of the ceremonial guard during ladies day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Racegoers arrive for Ladies' Day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Coleen Rooney (2nd L), wife of Manchester United's Wayne Rooney, watches during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree Racecourse, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Always Waining ridden by Tom O'Brien on jumps the fourth from last fence on its way to winning the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Silviniaco Conti ridden by Ruby Walsh on his way to winning the Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Racegoers arrive for Ladies' Day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A racegoer rubs her face as she arrives for Ladies' Day on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Silviniaco Conti ridden by Ruby Walsh on his way to winning the Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Always Waining (L) ridden by Tom O'Brien jumps the fourth from last fence, ahead of Fistral Beach ridden by Daryl Jacob, on his way to winning the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012....more
Racegoers cheer on their selections on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A racegoer sits amidst litter at the end of the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Racegoers take shelter from the rain during the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Racegoers cheer on their selections on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Cloudy Lane (R) ridden by Richard Harding jumps the Chair ahead of Launde on his way to win the Fox Hunters' Steeple Chase on the first day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Competitors race during the John Smiths Daily Mirror Punters Club Handicap Hurdle race on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
