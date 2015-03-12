Edition:
Off to the races

Davy Russell on Windsor Park leads the pack on his way to winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Racecourse March 11, 2015. Reuters/Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Ruby Walsh on Annie Power falls at the last during the 16:00 OLBG Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Punters react during the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Tom Scudamore on Gevrey Chambertin clears the water jump during the 14.40 Ultima Business Solutions Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reacts with her children Tom (R) and Laura (L) as they watch the 14.40 Coral Cup at Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Women hold flowers before a ceremony to celebrate the 15.20 Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Davy Russell on Windsor Park celebrates winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A racegoer looks out onto the course from the bar at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Horses clear a fence during 17.15 CHAPS Restaurants Barbados Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A noticeboard shows photo finishes for close races on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Zara Phillips smiles during the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ruby Walsh on Vautour on his way to winning the 13.30 JLT Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Davy Russell on Windsor Park celebrates winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A female racegoer poses for a photo before the start of third day at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Lystra smiles as the wind blows her hat as she arrives for Ladies Day on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Punters enjoy a drink on the opening day at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
General view of racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Punters react to a winner in the 17.15 CHAPS Restaurants Barbados Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Sam Twiston Davies celebrates after winning the 15.20 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Dodging Bullets with the trophy at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
General view as racegoers wait for the 15.20 Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
