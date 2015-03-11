Edition:
Offbeat runways

Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kendall Jenner (R) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. Karl Lagerfeld created an immense Boulevard Chanel for his fashion show, even staging a street demonstration by fashionably dressed models for Spring/Summer 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, September 17, 2013
Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 09, 2013
A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 26, 2013
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 03, 2012
A model presents a creation by French lingerie Label Maison Close on the catwalk on a canal cruise boat of the Floating Fashion Week in Amsterdam May 25, 2013. The Amsterdam floating fashion week is the first fashion week with a floating catwalk show. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2013
A model presents a creation from the Cavalera Summer 2012/2013 collection at a junkyard, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2012
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2011
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2010-2011 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, July 06, 2010
A model is assisted off the catwalk while wearing a dress by fashion label Fendi at sunset on the Great Wall of China near Beijing October 19, 2007. A total of 88 models displayed designs by designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi during the first ever fashion show on the Great Wall. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, October 19, 2007
