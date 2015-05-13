Officer cleared in Wisconsin shooting

Jordan King, right, chants while blocking traffic along Williamson Street after a prosecutor said that a police officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old biracial man, in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. Tony...more

Jordan King, right, chants while blocking traffic along Williamson Street after a prosecutor said that a police officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old biracial man, in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. Tony Robinson Jr. was shot in the head, torso and right arm by Officer Matt Kenny, who police have said was responding to a report that a man who had battered someone was dodging traffic in the street when he encountered Robinson. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

