Officer cleared in Wisconsin shooting

Jordan King, right, chants while blocking traffic along Williamson Street after a prosecutor said that a police officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old biracial man, in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. Tony Robinson Jr. was shot in the head, torso and right arm by Officer Matt Kenny, who police have said was responding to a report that a man who had battered someone was dodging traffic in the street when he encountered Robinson. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Craig Spaulding speaks to the crowd before marching in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
A child holds a sign along Williamson Street in Madison, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Andrea Irwin (C), mother of Tony Robinson Jr., marches along Williamson Street in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Demonstrators march down John Nolen Drive in Madison, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
People demonstrate along Williamson Street in Madison, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Demonstrators march towards the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Demonstrators march down John Nolen Drive in Madison, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Marchers stop to pray during a rally in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
People march in Madison, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Marchers stop to pray during a rally in Madison, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Attorney Jon Loevy (L) speaks to the media in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Marchers hold hands in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Protestors block traffic on Williamson Street in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Andrea Irwin (C), mother of Tony Robinson Jr., marches along Williamson Street in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny is seen in an undated picture released by the Madison Police Department. REUTERS/Madison Police Department/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
