Officer cleared in Wisconsin shooting
Jordan King, right, chants while blocking traffic along Williamson Street after a prosecutor said that a police officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old biracial man, in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. Tony...more
Craig Spaulding speaks to the crowd before marching in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
A child holds a sign along Williamson Street in Madison, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Andrea Irwin (C), mother of Tony Robinson Jr., marches along Williamson Street in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Demonstrators march down John Nolen Drive in Madison, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
People demonstrate along Williamson Street in Madison, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Demonstrators march towards the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Demonstrators march down John Nolen Drive in Madison, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Marchers stop to pray during a rally in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
People march in Madison, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Marchers stop to pray during a rally in Madison, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Attorney Jon Loevy (L) speaks to the media in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Marchers hold hands in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Protestors block traffic on Williamson Street in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Andrea Irwin (C), mother of Tony Robinson Jr., marches along Williamson Street in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny is seen in an undated picture released by the Madison Police Department. REUTERS/Madison Police Department/Handout
Next Slideshows
Second major quake rocks Nepal
Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.
Celebration in Burundi
Crowds of people streamed onto the streets of Burundi's capital, cheering and singing, after an army general said he had sacked President Nkurunziza.
Police woman under mob attack
A female police officer is beaten and stoned by a crowd in Burundi before being handed back to police.
On board a Rohingya boat
On the deck of a boat that carried Rohingya migrants from Myanmar to Malaysia on their three month journey.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.