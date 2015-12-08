Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 8, 2015 | 3:50pm EST

Oh Christmas tree

(L-R) Dylan, Ashley and Kaylen (no last name given) drag their family's freshly cut tree at the Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm in Round Hill, Virginia December 6, 2015. Snickers Gap is a 35-year-old, family-owned operation that currently has 36,000 Christmas trees planted on forty acres in rural Virginia outside of Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(L-R) Dylan, Ashley and Kaylen (no last name given) drag their family's freshly cut tree at the Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm in Round Hill, Virginia December 6, 2015. Snickers Gap is a 35-year-old, family-owned operation that currently has 36,000...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
(L-R) Dylan, Ashley and Kaylen (no last name given) drag their family's freshly cut tree at the Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm in Round Hill, Virginia December 6, 2015. Snickers Gap is a 35-year-old, family-owned operation that currently has 36,000 Christmas trees planted on forty acres in rural Virginia outside of Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
1 / 15
An employee carries a customer's freshly cut tree at the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

An employee carries a customer's freshly cut tree at the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
An employee carries a customer's freshly cut tree at the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
2 / 15
A couple drags their freshly cut tree back to the barn from the upper reaches of the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A couple drags their freshly cut tree back to the barn from the upper reaches of the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A couple drags their freshly cut tree back to the barn from the upper reaches of the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
3 / 15
Billy Iacone (L) and Jared Heisey (C) are seen through a bailer while prepping a customer's freshly cut tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Billy Iacone (L) and Jared Heisey (C) are seen through a bailer while prepping a customer's freshly cut tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Billy Iacone (L) and Jared Heisey (C) are seen through a bailer while prepping a customer's freshly cut tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
4 / 15
(L-R) Robert, Hunter and Mallory Furgal supervise the cutting down of the family tree by their father Kevin (bottom), December 6, 2015. Family dog Cheddar stands guard. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(L-R) Robert, Hunter and Mallory Furgal supervise the cutting down of the family tree by their father Kevin (bottom), December 6, 2015. Family dog Cheddar stands guard. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
(L-R) Robert, Hunter and Mallory Furgal supervise the cutting down of the family tree by their father Kevin (bottom), December 6, 2015. Family dog Cheddar stands guard. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
5 / 15
An employee struggles at the bailer with a huge, freshly cut tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

An employee struggles at the bailer with a huge, freshly cut tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
An employee struggles at the bailer with a huge, freshly cut tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
6 / 15
Debbie (L) and Jay Miller attempt to tie their freshly cut tree on their vehicle, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Debbie (L) and Jay Miller attempt to tie their freshly cut tree on their vehicle, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Debbie (L) and Jay Miller attempt to tie their freshly cut tree on their vehicle, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
7 / 15
Customers drag their freshly cut tree past a seedling (foreground) December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Customers drag their freshly cut tree past a seedling (foreground) December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Customers drag their freshly cut tree past a seedling (foreground) December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
8 / 15
A customer looks for his initials on tags of freshly cut trees, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A customer looks for his initials on tags of freshly cut trees, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A customer looks for his initials on tags of freshly cut trees, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
9 / 15
Charlotte Wolff is seen with her pet Christmas tree "Jeff" at the farm, December 6, 2015. Charlotte planted "Jeff" six years ago. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Charlotte Wolff is seen with her pet Christmas tree "Jeff" at the farm, December 6, 2015. Charlotte planted "Jeff" six years ago. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Charlotte Wolff is seen with her pet Christmas tree "Jeff" at the farm, December 6, 2015. Charlotte planted "Jeff" six years ago. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
10 / 15
Mark Wolff (C) pours diesel fuel into a tractor while customer's freshly cut trees are unloaded at the parking lot of the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Mark Wolff (C) pours diesel fuel into a tractor while customer's freshly cut trees are unloaded at the parking lot of the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Mark Wolff (C) pours diesel fuel into a tractor while customer's freshly cut trees are unloaded at the parking lot of the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
11 / 15
Conor Brandquist (L) tosses his one-year old daughter Taylor in the air while tree hunting, December 6, 2015. Wife and mom Kelly Brandquist is at right. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Conor Brandquist (L) tosses his one-year old daughter Taylor in the air while tree hunting, December 6, 2015. Wife and mom Kelly Brandquist is at right. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Conor Brandquist (L) tosses his one-year old daughter Taylor in the air while tree hunting, December 6, 2015. Wife and mom Kelly Brandquist is at right. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
12 / 15
A family searches for the perfect Christmas tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A family searches for the perfect Christmas tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A family searches for the perfect Christmas tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
13 / 15
Owner Steven Wolff inspects customer's freshly cut tree tags at the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Owner Steven Wolff inspects customer's freshly cut tree tags at the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Owner Steven Wolff inspects customer's freshly cut tree tags at the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
14 / 15
Cammie (L) and Kevin Furgal carry their freshly cut tree home, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Cammie (L) and Kevin Furgal carry their freshly cut tree home, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Cammie (L) and Kevin Furgal carry their freshly cut tree home, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Boeing's 737 MAX

Boeing's 737 MAX

Next Slideshows

Boeing's 737 MAX

Boeing's 737 MAX

The first 737 MAX represents the biggest upgrade of the company's top-selling jet in 19 years.

Dec 08 2015
Storm Desmond hits Britain

Storm Desmond hits Britain

Flooding in northwest England has left thousands of homes without power.

Dec 08 2015
Teaching the beautiful game in China

Teaching the beautiful game in China

Inside the massive Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, China.

Dec 07 2015
Snow in California

Snow in California

El Nino brings snow to California, a welcome sight after years of drought.

Dec 07 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast