Oh Christmas tree
(L-R) Dylan, Ashley and Kaylen (no last name given) drag their family's freshly cut tree at the Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm in Round Hill, Virginia December 6, 2015. Snickers Gap is a 35-year-old, family-owned operation that currently has 36,000...more
An employee carries a customer's freshly cut tree at the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A couple drags their freshly cut tree back to the barn from the upper reaches of the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Billy Iacone (L) and Jared Heisey (C) are seen through a bailer while prepping a customer's freshly cut tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
(L-R) Robert, Hunter and Mallory Furgal supervise the cutting down of the family tree by their father Kevin (bottom), December 6, 2015. Family dog Cheddar stands guard. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
An employee struggles at the bailer with a huge, freshly cut tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Debbie (L) and Jay Miller attempt to tie their freshly cut tree on their vehicle, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Customers drag their freshly cut tree past a seedling (foreground) December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A customer looks for his initials on tags of freshly cut trees, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Charlotte Wolff is seen with her pet Christmas tree "Jeff" at the farm, December 6, 2015. Charlotte planted "Jeff" six years ago. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mark Wolff (C) pours diesel fuel into a tractor while customer's freshly cut trees are unloaded at the parking lot of the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Conor Brandquist (L) tosses his one-year old daughter Taylor in the air while tree hunting, December 6, 2015. Wife and mom Kelly Brandquist is at right. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A family searches for the perfect Christmas tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Owner Steven Wolff inspects customer's freshly cut tree tags at the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Cammie (L) and Kevin Furgal carry their freshly cut tree home, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Next Slideshows
Boeing's 737 MAX
The first 737 MAX represents the biggest upgrade of the company's top-selling jet in 19 years.
Storm Desmond hits Britain
Flooding in northwest England has left thousands of homes without power.
Teaching the beautiful game in China
Inside the massive Evergrande soccer academy in Qingyuan, China.
Snow in California
El Nino brings snow to California, a welcome sight after years of drought.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.