Ohio school shooting tragedy
Students are seen on a Chardon Local School District bus arriving for the first day of regular schedule classes since the school shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 2, 2012. Three students were killed and two others wounded by suspect T.J. Lane in...more
Students are seen on a Chardon Local School District bus arriving for the first day of regular schedule classes since the school shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 2, 2012. Three students were killed and two others wounded by suspect T.J. Lane in Monday's shooting rampage at the Ohio high school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A memorial is seen as Chardon Local School District buses arrive for the first day of regular schedule classes since the school shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students arrive for the first day of regular schedule classes at Chardon High School since the school shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students embrace as they arrive for the first day of regular schedule classes at Chardon High School since the school shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings, before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students and parents gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Students and parents walk from a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings, as they return to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Chardon School Superintendent Joeseph Bergant (L) embraces a student as they return to school for the first time since the school shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People stand outside a memorial remembering the victims of the school shooting in Chardon, Ohio, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Andy Hasz, a junior at Chardon High School, grieves outside a memorial remembering the victims of the school shooting in Chardon, Ohio, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A sign remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shooting in Chardon, Ohio, is seen on a fence, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The U.S. flag is seen at half mast remembering the victims of a school shooting outside the Board of Education in Chardon, Ohio February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A memorial is seen outside Chardon High School remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Ohio State highway patrol helicopter leaves the grounds of Chardon High School as students leave the area in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz
A student walks away from Chardon High School with her mother after a gunman shot one girl and four boys in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz
Federal agents stand outside the residence of suspected gunman T.J. Lane, who allegedly shot one girl and four boys inside Chardon High School in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz
Chardon High School sophomore Daneille Samples, 16, talks about her experience inside the school cafeteria where a gunman shot one girl and four boys in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz
Students walk away from Chardon High School with their parents after a gunman shot one girl and four boys in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz
Police cars sit out the entrance of Chardon High School after a gunman went on a shooting spree at the High School in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz
An unidentified female student places a bouquet of roses at the base of the Chardon High School sign in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Suspect TJ Lane is escorted into the Geauga County Courthouse Annex by Sheriff deputies for his court appearance in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012, after shooting and killing three students and wounding two others at Chardon High School. ...more
Suspect TJ Lane is escorted into the Geauga County Courthouse Annex by Sheriff deputies for his court appearance in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012, after shooting and killing three students and wounding two others at Chardon High School. ...more
Suspect TJ Lane is driven away from the Geauga County Courthouse Annex by Sheriff deputies after his court appearance in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012, after shooting and killing three students and wounding two others at Chardon High School....more
People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Chardon police officer puts his arm around a girl as people gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Bradley Gartner,12, stands outside St. Mary's of Chardon during a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Elizabeth Sounik,7, sits on a snow mound outside St. Mary's of Chardon after a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Flowers are placed on the entrance to Chardon High School in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
