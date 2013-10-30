Oil drilling by hand
Ko Min, 26 manually extracts oil from one of three 300 feet deep wells he works on in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. Everyday Ko Min makes around $30 extracting crude oil from three small wells after he bought rights to use them for close to $1000 from a farmer who owns the land. In Myanmar, an impoverished country rich with natural resources, people from poor communities find ways to supplement their income by exploiting such resources often using primitive and dangerous methods. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man operates basic machinery to extract crude oil from a well in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man operates basic machinery to extract oil from a well in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ko Min, 26, manually extracts oil from one of three 300 feet deep wells he works on in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman (L) manually extracts oil from a small well as girls chat at an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ko Min, 26, receives money after selling crude oil extracted from one of three 300 feet deep wells he works on in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People wait to sell their crude oil to buyers at an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man reads a book and listens to music as he operates primitive machinery to extract crude oil in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman walks through the mud of an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman carries a canister of clean water through the mud of an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A baby is fed plain rice at a family tent at an oil field in the Minhla township of the Magwe district October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
