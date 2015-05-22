Oil spill in California
An oil spill makes patterns in a marine algae in the waters off Refugio State Beach after a massive oil spill on the California coast in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Staff and volunteers work to clean a brown pelican at the International Bird Rescue center in San Pedro, Los Angeles, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A clean up worker holds a box of sea creatures killed by an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A worker climbs on rocks covered in oil as he cleans up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oil seeps on a rock at Refugio State Beach after a massive oil spill on the California coast in Goleta, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
The source of the spill is seen on the beach near Refugio State Beach after a massive oil spill on the California coast in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Bags of debris covered in oil fill a truck as workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protesters call for a ban on fracking and a phasing out of oil development in California, in Santa Barbara, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pelican covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An absorbent is used to show oil slick in the waters off Refugio State Beach on the Californian coast in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stands in an oil slick in bare feet along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Californian brown pelicans fly over contaminated ocean waters and oil covered rocks near Refugio State Beach on the Californian coast in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An octopus spattered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A shrimp covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick sit along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A clean-up worker walks next to an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A bird covered in oil flies over an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteers fill buckets with oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Volunteer William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stretches out his hands after carrying buckets of oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. ...more
Birds covered in oil fly in front of an oil-drilling platform above an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fish covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. T REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick washes up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Resettling the Rohingya
Recently arrived Rohingya migrants settle into life in a temporary compound for refugees in Indonesia.
Street battles in Burundi
Street battles and gunfire erupt in the capital as protesters against President Pierre Nkurunziza rejected his calls for calm in Burundi.
The Bush dynasty
As Jeb Bush ramps up an expected 2016 presidential bid, a look back at the presidencies of his father and brother.
Saudi suicide bombing
A suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shi'ite mosque in eastern Saudi Arabia during Friday prayers, leaving many dead or wounded.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.