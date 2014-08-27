Oil spill in Mexico

A dying bird covered in spilled oil lies on a rock on the banks of the San Juan river in Cadereyta, Mexico August 26, 2014. An oil pipeline spill that contaminated a river in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon will take months to clean up, the...more

A dying bird covered in spilled oil lies on a rock on the banks of the San Juan river in Cadereyta, Mexico August 26, 2014. An oil pipeline spill that contaminated a river in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon will take months to clean up, the country's top water authority said. The 24-inch Madero-Cadereyta pipeline, owned by national oil company Pemex, was ruptured when thieves attempted to tap into it, the company said. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

