Oklahoma from above
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view shows the path of destruction in the aftermath of a tornado, at a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. EUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view shows the path of destruction in the aftermath of a tornado, at a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. EUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of crews working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view shows the aftermath of tornado damage to Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view shows the aftermath of tornado damage to Orr Family Farm in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of destroyed homes in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of destroyed homes in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of heavy equipment working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of heavy equipment working the scene at Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at a storage facility is shown in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at a storage facility is shown in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage in a neighborhood in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage at Moore Medical Center in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view of damage to neighborhoods in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view showing the path of destruction through a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view showing the path of destruction through a neighborhood in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Next Slideshows
Panama neighborhood ablaze
More than 70 wooden homes were set on fire, leaving more than 100 people homeless in Panama.
Tornado chasers
Storm chasers brave danger and debris as they try to capture photos of tornadoes' destructive power.
Blind track meet
Blind or visually impaired students compete in the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.