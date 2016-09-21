Edition:
Oklahoma police shooting of Terence Crutcher

A still image captured from a video from Tulsa Police Department shows Terence Crutcher seen with his hands in the air during a police shooting incident in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. on September 16, 2016. Courtesy Tulsa Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Tuesday, September 20, 2016
A still image captured from a dashcam video from Tulsa Police Department shows Terence Crutcher seen with his hands in the air followed by police officers. Courtesy Tulsa Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

A still image captured from a video from Tulsa Police Department shows Terence Crutcher after being shot. Courtesy Tulsa Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Eight-year-old Angelo Estes Jr. calls for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, with other protesters outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Protesters calling for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, demonstrate outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

John Ballard puts his hands up as protesters call for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Victor Walter (C) gets emotional as he and other protesters call for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, outside of Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Adrian Colbert (C) calls for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Pastor Jennettie Marshall speaks to protesters calling for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Adrian Colbert raises his fist at a protest calling for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Protesters calling for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, demonstrate outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Protesters calling for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, demonstrate outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Protesters calling for the arrest of Officer Betty Shelby, who shot dead unarmed motorist Terence Crutcher, demonstrate outside the Tulsa Police headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

