Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest waitresses hold sparklers while celebrating the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Oktoberfest waitresses hold sparklers while celebrating the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A visitor reaches for of the one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A visitor reaches for of the one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day at 180th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day at 180th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A young woman in a traditional Bavarian dirndl uses a mobile phone to take a picture of her friends at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A young woman in a traditional Bavarian dirndl uses a mobile phone to take a picture of her friends at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A waitress carries mugs of beers past security during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A waitress carries mugs of beers past security during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A brass band in traditional Bavarian clothes play instruments during the traditional concert at the 180th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A brass band in traditional Bavarian clothes play instruments during the traditional concert at the 180th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors from London cheer with mugs of beer during the last day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors from London cheer with mugs of beer during the last day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Oktoberfest waitresses clean the tables as visitors leave the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Oktoberfest waitresses clean the tables as visitors leave the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People queue outside the Winzerer Faehndl tent to get a seat for the opening day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People queue outside the Winzerer Faehndl tent to get a seat for the opening day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Two women wearing traditional Bavarian Dirndl dresses pose during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Two women wearing traditional Bavarian Dirndl dresses pose during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day at 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day at 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Young women (L-R) Carola, Anne, Tanja, Patrizia, Lena and Lisa from Baden-Wuerttemberg pose while wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Young women (L-R) Carola, Anne, Tanja, Patrizia, Lena and Lisa from Baden-Wuerttemberg pose while wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Sophia Traeger tries on a hat at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Sophia Traeger tries on a hat at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Oktoberfest waitresses toast while they celebrate the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Oktoberfest waitresses toast while they celebrate the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People queue outside the lost-and-found station at the last day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People queue outside the lost-and-found station at the last day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A visitor celebrates as he drinks one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A visitor celebrates as he drinks one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
High-quality dirndl cloth is seen at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
High-quality dirndl cloth is seen at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Young women wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls arrive at a beer tent during Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Young women wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls arrive at a beer tent during Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A zoomed picture shows a brass band in traditional Bavarian clothes playing instruments during the traditional concert at the 180th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A zoomed picture shows a brass band in traditional Bavarian clothes playing instruments during the traditional concert at the 180th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors reach for the first mug of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors reach for the first mug of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Oktoberfest visitors leave the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Oktoberfest visitors leave the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Next Slideshows
Chavez's utopian city
A look at Ciudad Caribia, the pet project of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to build a utopian city to showcase socialism in the country.
Pope Francis visits Assisi
Pope Francis visits the Italian town that was home to his namesake St. Francis of Assisi.
Scenes from the shutdown
Images from the U.S. government shutdown.
Vintage car auction
More than 500 classic cars and trucks from were sold over the weekend in Nebraska during an auction in which over 10,000 bidders and spectators were expected to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.