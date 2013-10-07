Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 7, 2013 | 1:30pm EDT

Oktoberfest

<p>Oktoberfest waitresses hold sparklers while celebrating the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Oktoberfest waitresses hold sparklers while celebrating the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

Oktoberfest waitresses hold sparklers while celebrating the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
1 / 25
<p>A visitor reaches for of the one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

A visitor reaches for of the one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, October 07, 2013

A visitor reaches for of the one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
2 / 25
<p>People enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day at 180th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

People enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day at 180th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, October 07, 2013

People enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day at 180th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
3 / 25
<p>Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
4 / 25
<p>A young woman in a traditional Bavarian dirndl uses a mobile phone to take a picture of her friends at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A young woman in a traditional Bavarian dirndl uses a mobile phone to take a picture of her friends at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

A young woman in a traditional Bavarian dirndl uses a mobile phone to take a picture of her friends at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
5 / 25
<p>A waitress carries mugs of beers past security during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

A waitress carries mugs of beers past security during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, October 07, 2013

A waitress carries mugs of beers past security during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
6 / 25
<p>A brass band in traditional Bavarian clothes play instruments during the traditional concert at the 180th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A brass band in traditional Bavarian clothes play instruments during the traditional concert at the 180th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

A brass band in traditional Bavarian clothes play instruments during the traditional concert at the 180th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
7 / 25
<p>Visitors from London cheer with mugs of beer during the last day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Visitors from London cheer with mugs of beer during the last day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

Visitors from London cheer with mugs of beer during the last day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
8 / 25
<p>Oktoberfest waitresses clean the tables as visitors leave the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Oktoberfest waitresses clean the tables as visitors leave the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

Oktoberfest waitresses clean the tables as visitors leave the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
9 / 25
<p>People queue outside the Winzerer Faehndl tent to get a seat for the opening day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

People queue outside the Winzerer Faehndl tent to get a seat for the opening day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

People queue outside the Winzerer Faehndl tent to get a seat for the opening day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
10 / 25
<p>Two women wearing traditional Bavarian Dirndl dresses pose during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Two women wearing traditional Bavarian Dirndl dresses pose during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

Two women wearing traditional Bavarian Dirndl dresses pose during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
11 / 25
<p>People enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day at 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

People enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day at 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, October 07, 2013

People enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day at 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
12 / 25
<p>Young women (L-R) Carola, Anne, Tanja, Patrizia, Lena and Lisa from Baden-Wuerttemberg pose while wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Young women (L-R) Carola, Anne, Tanja, Patrizia, Lena and Lisa from Baden-Wuerttemberg pose while wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

Young women (L-R) Carola, Anne, Tanja, Patrizia, Lena and Lisa from Baden-Wuerttemberg pose while wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
13 / 25
<p>Sophia Traeger tries on a hat at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Sophia Traeger tries on a hat at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

Sophia Traeger tries on a hat at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
14 / 25
<p>Oktoberfest waitresses toast while they celebrate the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Oktoberfest waitresses toast while they celebrate the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

Oktoberfest waitresses toast while they celebrate the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
15 / 25
<p>Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, October 07, 2013

Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
16 / 25
<p>People queue outside the lost-and-found station at the last day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

People queue outside the lost-and-found station at the last day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

People queue outside the lost-and-found station at the last day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
17 / 25
<p>Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, October 07, 2013

Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
18 / 25
<p>A visitor celebrates as he drinks one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

A visitor celebrates as he drinks one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, October 07, 2013

A visitor celebrates as he drinks one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
19 / 25
<p>High-quality dirndl cloth is seen at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

High-quality dirndl cloth is seen at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

High-quality dirndl cloth is seen at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
20 / 25
<p>Young women wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls arrive at a beer tent during Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Young women wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls arrive at a beer tent during Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

Young women wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls arrive at a beer tent during Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
21 / 25
<p>A zoomed picture shows a brass band in traditional Bavarian clothes playing instruments during the traditional concert at the 180th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A zoomed picture shows a brass band in traditional Bavarian clothes playing instruments during the traditional concert at the 180th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

A zoomed picture shows a brass band in traditional Bavarian clothes playing instruments during the traditional concert at the 180th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
22 / 25
<p>Visitors reach for the first mug of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Visitors reach for the first mug of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, October 07, 2013

Visitors reach for the first mug of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
23 / 25
<p>Oktoberfest visitors leave the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Oktoberfest visitors leave the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

Oktoberfest visitors leave the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
24 / 25
<p>Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Monday, October 07, 2013

Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Chavez's utopian city

Chavez's utopian city

Next Slideshows

Chavez's utopian city

Chavez's utopian city

A look at Ciudad Caribia, the pet project of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez to build a utopian city to showcase socialism in the country.

Oct 04 2013
Pope Francis visits Assisi

Pope Francis visits Assisi

Pope Francis visits the Italian town that was home to his namesake St. Francis of Assisi.

Oct 04 2013
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

Images from the U.S. government shutdown.

Oct 03 2013
Vintage car auction

Vintage car auction

More than 500 classic cars and trucks from were sold over the weekend in Nebraska during an auction in which over 10,000 bidders and spectators were expected to...

Oct 01 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast