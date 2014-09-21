Oktoberfest
A waitress carries mugs of beer during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Newly elected mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter taps the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer being after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors wait to get into a beer tent during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Visitors enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors toast with their one-liter beer mugs during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
An actor performs during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
A general view of the festival ground during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Visitors ride a merry-go-round during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer being after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A waiter carries a tray of roast chicken during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Balloons in the Bavarian colors are seen at a booth during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Clouds are colored by the the sunset behind Munich's famous sculpture "Bavaria", during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Visitors enjoy a beer during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Visitors ride a merry-go-round during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People rest on a meadow during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
A gingerbread heart is pictured during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
People rest against a wall during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
