Pictures | Sun Sep 21, 2014 | 9:20am EDT

Oktoberfest

A waitress carries mugs of beer during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Newly elected mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter taps the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer being after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors wait to get into a beer tent during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Visitors enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors toast with their one-liter beer mugs during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

An actor performs during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

A general view of the festival ground during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Visitors ride a merry-go-round during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer being after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A waiter carries a tray of roast chicken during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Balloons in the Bavarian colors are seen at a booth during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Clouds are colored by the the sunset behind Munich's famous sculpture "Bavaria", during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Visitors enjoy a beer during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Visitors ride a merry-go-round during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People rest on a meadow during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

A gingerbread heart is pictured during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

People rest against a wall during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

