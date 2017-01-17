Edition:
Tue Jan 17, 2017

Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60

Colo, the oldest gorilla born in captivity, is seen at Columbus Zoo in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. in 1957. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Colo, the oldest gorilla born in captivity, sits in straw at Columbus Zoo in Columbus in 2015. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Colo is seen after her birth at Columbus Zoo in December 1956. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Colo on her 56th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Colo is held by mammal curator Louis DiSabato at Columbus Zoo. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Colo in the 1970s. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Colo in an incubator after her birth at Columbus Zoo. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Colo holds onto a rope at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Colo looks over a cake during her 58th birthday. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Colo is seen on her 60th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Colo sits on a tree trunk during her 56th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Colo is watched by onlookers during her 59th birthday. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Colo sits in Columbus Zoo in 2014. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2017
