Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60
Colo, the oldest gorilla born in captivity, is seen at Columbus Zoo in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. in 1957. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo, the oldest gorilla born in captivity, sits in straw at Columbus Zoo in Columbus in 2015. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo is seen after her birth at Columbus Zoo in December 1956. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo on her 56th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo is held by mammal curator Louis DiSabato at Columbus Zoo. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo in the 1970s. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo in an incubator after her birth at Columbus Zoo. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo holds onto a rope at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo looks over a cake during her 58th birthday. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo is seen on her 60th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo sits on a tree trunk during her 56th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo is watched by onlookers during her 59th birthday. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Colo sits in Columbus Zoo in 2014. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
