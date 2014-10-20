Edition:
Oldest marionette theater may close

Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sunday, October 19, 2014
Jean Matsusaka, 84, smiles as a marionette waves to her during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, California October 17, 2014. The playhouse started in 1960, has 2,000 marionettes and is the oldest continually running marionette theater in the U.S. It was recently bought by a developer who wants to turn the historic landmark into a 104-unit apartment complex. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jean Matsusaka, 84, smiles as a marionette waves to her during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, California October 17, 2014. The playhouse started in 1960, has 2,000 marionettes and is the oldest continually running marionette theater in the U.S. It was recently bought by a developer who wants to turn the historic landmark into a 104-unit apartment complex. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The exterior of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A puppeteer controls a marionette during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marionettes hang in a storage area at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marionettes backstage before a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Posters advertising shows at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in its lobby in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marionettes wait backstage before a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

One of 2,000 marionettes sits in a storage area at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Puppeteers control disco marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Marionettes backstage before a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

One of 2,000 marionettes lies in a storage area at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The exterior of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater is seen in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

