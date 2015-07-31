Olympic aspirations
Local villagers rest at a bus station near Wanlong Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, China, which is jointly bidding with the capital Beijing to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, July 30,...more
Members of Kazakhstan's national team attend training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. Kazakhstan is aspiring to host the 2022 Winter Olympics but many in the Central Asian nation view the bid as yet...more
A cable car travels above the ski tracks at Genting Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. There are only two candidates, both somewhat unlikely; Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, ensuring that Asia will host three Olympics in a row...more
Athletes attend training session at the Ak Bulak Nordic Arena outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 16, 2015. For the IOC, it is a double-edged sword. The appeal of taking the biggest events to Asia, home to more than half of the world's population and...more
A local worker is carried by a digger past the feet of a ski slope at Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man rides a horse against the backdrop of the Tien Shan mountains near the Medeu skating oval in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 26, 2015. This week, Boston pulled out of the running for the 2024 Summer Games, two years even before the vote takes place....more
A man works on a new ropeway at Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A skier jumps during training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. For the IOC, the choice between Beijing and Almaty is still a tricky one. The Chinese capital is the clear favorite but it's not quite the...more
Participants holding Chinese national flags and Beijing 2022 Olympic flags walk past the Birds' Nest, also known as the National Stadium, to attend a rehearsal of a performance in Beijing, China, July 30, 2015. Money is not a problem for either...more
An athlete attends training session at the Ak Bulak Nordic Arena outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 16, 2015. Beijing has a proven record, having hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008. If chosen for 2022, Beijing would become the first city to host both...more
Local residents dance during a rehearsal for a possible upcoming celebration event on Friday afternoon, at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, which is jointly bidding with the capital Beijing to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, July 30,...more
Local villagers rest at a village near Wanlong Ski Resort, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. The two mountain venues, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, are 60 and 140 kilometers away from Beijing, and can only be reached by an as-yet unbuilt...more
Members of the 2022 Evaluation Commission for the International Olympic Committee and representatives of Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics bid committee watch members of China's national women's hockey team practice as they tour the Capital Indoor...more
People walk past a banner promoting Almaty for 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Medeu skating oval in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 26, 2015. Almaty, by comparison, is a winter wonderland. Nestled in Central Asia, the financial capital of Kazakhstan is...more
A skier soars through the air during training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. The second-largest former Soviet oil producer after Russia, Kazakhstan bid for the 2014 Winter Olympics but failed to make...more
A local villager carries a sack at a village near Genting Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People walk past a installation in the shape of a fan bearing the bidding logo of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in front of the National Aquatics Center, also known as the Water Cube, in Beijing, China, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A dragon decoration is seen next to a construction site at Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A villager pushes a tricycle past a billboard of local real estate advertisement in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Local villagers rest at a village near Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
