Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 30, 2015 | 10:05pm EDT

Olympic aspirations

Local villagers rest at a bus station near Wanlong Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, China, which is jointly bidding with the capital Beijing to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, July 30, 2015. Beijing, which hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics Games, hopes to beat Almaty, Kazakhstan, and win the 2022 Winter Olympics, when a decision is made on Friday in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Local villagers rest at a bus station near Wanlong Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, China, which is jointly bidding with the capital Beijing to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, July 30,...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Local villagers rest at a bus station near Wanlong Ski Resort, which could host some Olympic skiing events, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, China, which is jointly bidding with the capital Beijing to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, July 30, 2015. Beijing, which hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics Games, hopes to beat Almaty, Kazakhstan, and win the 2022 Winter Olympics, when a decision is made on Friday in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
1 / 20
Members of Kazakhstan's national team attend training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. Kazakhstan is aspiring to host the 2022 Winter Olympics but many in the Central Asian nation view the bid as yet another vanity project of long-ruling President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Almaty, the financial capital, will go head-to-head with the Chinese metropolis Beijing on Friday when the International Olympic Committee elects the winner at its session in Malaysia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Members of Kazakhstan's national team attend training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. Kazakhstan is aspiring to host the 2022 Winter Olympics but many in the Central Asian nation view the bid as yet...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Members of Kazakhstan's national team attend training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. Kazakhstan is aspiring to host the 2022 Winter Olympics but many in the Central Asian nation view the bid as yet another vanity project of long-ruling President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Almaty, the financial capital, will go head-to-head with the Chinese metropolis Beijing on Friday when the International Olympic Committee elects the winner at its session in Malaysia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
2 / 20
A cable car travels above the ski tracks at Genting Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. There are only two candidates, both somewhat unlikely; Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, ensuring that Asia will host three Olympics in a row after Pyeongchang, South Korea was awarded the 2018 Winter Games and Tokyo the 2022 Summer Games. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A cable car travels above the ski tracks at Genting Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. There are only two candidates, both somewhat unlikely; Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, ensuring that Asia will host three Olympics in a row...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A cable car travels above the ski tracks at Genting Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. There are only two candidates, both somewhat unlikely; Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, ensuring that Asia will host three Olympics in a row after Pyeongchang, South Korea was awarded the 2018 Winter Games and Tokyo the 2022 Summer Games. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 20
Athletes attend training session at the Ak Bulak Nordic Arena outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 16, 2015. For the IOC, it is a double-edged sword. The appeal of taking the biggest events to Asia, home to more than half of the world's population and boasting the fastest growing regional economy in the world, is obvious and irresistible. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Athletes attend training session at the Ak Bulak Nordic Arena outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 16, 2015. For the IOC, it is a double-edged sword. The appeal of taking the biggest events to Asia, home to more than half of the world's population and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Athletes attend training session at the Ak Bulak Nordic Arena outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 16, 2015. For the IOC, it is a double-edged sword. The appeal of taking the biggest events to Asia, home to more than half of the world's population and boasting the fastest growing regional economy in the world, is obvious and irresistible. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
4 / 20
A local worker is carried by a digger past the feet of a ski slope at Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A local worker is carried by a digger past the feet of a ski slope at Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A local worker is carried by a digger past the feet of a ski slope at Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 20
A man rides a horse against the backdrop of the Tien Shan mountains near the Medeu skating oval in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 26, 2015. This week, Boston pulled out of the running for the 2024 Summer Games, two years even before the vote takes place. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A man rides a horse against the backdrop of the Tien Shan mountains near the Medeu skating oval in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 26, 2015. This week, Boston pulled out of the running for the 2024 Summer Games, two years even before the vote takes place....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A man rides a horse against the backdrop of the Tien Shan mountains near the Medeu skating oval in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 26, 2015. This week, Boston pulled out of the running for the 2024 Summer Games, two years even before the vote takes place. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
6 / 20
A man works on a new ropeway at Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man works on a new ropeway at Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A man works on a new ropeway at Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
7 / 20
A skier jumps during training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. For the IOC, the choice between Beijing and Almaty is still a tricky one. The Chinese capital is the clear favorite but it's not quite the David v Goliath battle most would expect. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A skier jumps during training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. For the IOC, the choice between Beijing and Almaty is still a tricky one. The Chinese capital is the clear favorite but it's not quite the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A skier jumps during training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. For the IOC, the choice between Beijing and Almaty is still a tricky one. The Chinese capital is the clear favorite but it's not quite the David v Goliath battle most would expect. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
8 / 20
Participants holding Chinese national flags and Beijing 2022 Olympic flags walk past the Birds' Nest, also known as the National Stadium, to attend a rehearsal of a performance in Beijing, China, July 30, 2015. Money is not a problem for either candidate. Both have rapidly growing economies and a lot of the facilities already in place. REUTERS/China Daily

Participants holding Chinese national flags and Beijing 2022 Olympic flags walk past the Birds' Nest, also known as the National Stadium, to attend a rehearsal of a performance in Beijing, China, July 30, 2015. Money is not a problem for either...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Participants holding Chinese national flags and Beijing 2022 Olympic flags walk past the Birds' Nest, also known as the National Stadium, to attend a rehearsal of a performance in Beijing, China, July 30, 2015. Money is not a problem for either candidate. Both have rapidly growing economies and a lot of the facilities already in place. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
9 / 20
An athlete attends training session at the Ak Bulak Nordic Arena outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 16, 2015. Beijing has a proven record, having hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008. If chosen for 2022, Beijing would become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An athlete attends training session at the Ak Bulak Nordic Arena outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 16, 2015. Beijing has a proven record, having hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008. If chosen for 2022, Beijing would become the first city to host both...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
An athlete attends training session at the Ak Bulak Nordic Arena outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 16, 2015. Beijing has a proven record, having hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008. If chosen for 2022, Beijing would become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
10 / 20
Local residents dance during a rehearsal for a possible upcoming celebration event on Friday afternoon, at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, which is jointly bidding with the capital Beijing to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, July 30, 2015. The bidding committee plans to use many of the buildings that hosted events in 2008 for the indoor ice events in 2022, but the outdoor events present more problems. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Local residents dance during a rehearsal for a possible upcoming celebration event on Friday afternoon, at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, which is jointly bidding with the capital Beijing to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, July 30,...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Local residents dance during a rehearsal for a possible upcoming celebration event on Friday afternoon, at a square in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, which is jointly bidding with the capital Beijing to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, July 30, 2015. The bidding committee plans to use many of the buildings that hosted events in 2008 for the indoor ice events in 2022, but the outdoor events present more problems. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 20
Local villagers rest at a village near Wanlong Ski Resort, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. The two mountain venues, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, are 60 and 140 kilometers away from Beijing, and can only be reached by an as-yet unbuilt high-speed train. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Local villagers rest at a village near Wanlong Ski Resort, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. The two mountain venues, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, are 60 and 140 kilometers away from Beijing, and can only be reached by an as-yet unbuilt...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Local villagers rest at a village near Wanlong Ski Resort, in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. The two mountain venues, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, are 60 and 140 kilometers away from Beijing, and can only be reached by an as-yet unbuilt high-speed train. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 20
Members of the 2022 Evaluation Commission for the International Olympic Committee and representatives of Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics bid committee watch members of China's national women's hockey team practice as they tour the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing March 24, 2015. The mountains near Beijing don't get enough natural snow for the alpine events, forcing organizers to cover the slopes with tonnes of man-made flakes. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

Members of the 2022 Evaluation Commission for the International Olympic Committee and representatives of Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics bid committee watch members of China's national women's hockey team practice as they tour the Capital Indoor...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Members of the 2022 Evaluation Commission for the International Olympic Committee and representatives of Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics bid committee watch members of China's national women's hockey team practice as they tour the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing March 24, 2015. The mountains near Beijing don't get enough natural snow for the alpine events, forcing organizers to cover the slopes with tonnes of man-made flakes. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool
Close
13 / 20
People walk past a banner promoting Almaty for 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Medeu skating oval in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 26, 2015. Almaty, by comparison, is a winter wonderland. Nestled in Central Asia, the financial capital of Kazakhstan is surrounded by 4,000 meter mountains in the Tien Shan ranges. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

People walk past a banner promoting Almaty for 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Medeu skating oval in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 26, 2015. Almaty, by comparison, is a winter wonderland. Nestled in Central Asia, the financial capital of Kazakhstan is...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
People walk past a banner promoting Almaty for 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Medeu skating oval in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 26, 2015. Almaty, by comparison, is a winter wonderland. Nestled in Central Asia, the financial capital of Kazakhstan is surrounded by 4,000 meter mountains in the Tien Shan ranges. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
14 / 20
A skier soars through the air during training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. The second-largest former Soviet oil producer after Russia, Kazakhstan bid for the 2014 Winter Olympics but failed to make it past the first round and hopes that winning the vote this time will help develop businesses beyond the energy sector as oil prices fall. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A skier soars through the air during training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. The second-largest former Soviet oil producer after Russia, Kazakhstan bid for the 2014 Winter Olympics but failed to make...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A skier soars through the air during training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. The second-largest former Soviet oil producer after Russia, Kazakhstan bid for the 2014 Winter Olympics but failed to make it past the first round and hopes that winning the vote this time will help develop businesses beyond the energy sector as oil prices fall. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
15 / 20
A local villager carries a sack at a village near Genting Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A local villager carries a sack at a village near Genting Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A local villager carries a sack at a village near Genting Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
16 / 20
People walk past a installation in the shape of a fan bearing the bidding logo of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in front of the National Aquatics Center, also known as the Water Cube, in Beijing, China, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk past a installation in the shape of a fan bearing the bidding logo of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in front of the National Aquatics Center, also known as the Water Cube, in Beijing, China, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
People walk past a installation in the shape of a fan bearing the bidding logo of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in front of the National Aquatics Center, also known as the Water Cube, in Beijing, China, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
A dragon decoration is seen next to a construction site at Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A dragon decoration is seen next to a construction site at Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A dragon decoration is seen next to a construction site at Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
18 / 20
A villager pushes a tricycle past a billboard of local real estate advertisement in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A villager pushes a tricycle past a billboard of local real estate advertisement in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A villager pushes a tricycle past a billboard of local real estate advertisement in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
19 / 20
Local villagers rest at a village near Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Local villagers rest at a village near Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
Local villagers rest at a village near Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli county of Zhangjiakou July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

Next Slideshows

Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

Footage from police body cameras when University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing pulled over Samuel Dubose.

Jul 30 2015
A year without home in Ukraine

A year without home in Ukraine

More than 400 residents displaced by the conflict in eastern Ukraine have been sheltered at a sanatorium since last summer.

Jul 30 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 30 2015
Suspected MH370 debris found

Suspected MH370 debris found

Malaysia is "almost certain" that plane debris found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean is from a Boeing 777.

Jul 30 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast