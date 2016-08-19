Olympic attention to detail
Table tennis player Ma Long of China picks up his paddle with a picture of him on the handle. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Xu Chao of China warms up on the track cycling velodrome. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Mahsa Javar of Iran waits for the start of women's single sculls rowing. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Earrings in the design of the Olympics rings are worn by swimmer Yulia Efimova of Russia. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
The hands and feet of Simone Biles of USA are seen as she competes on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Detail of the bicycle of road cyclist Chris Froome of United Kingdom. REUTERS/Bryn Lennon/Pool
Gaelle Ketchanke of France competes in 75kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Hammer throw athlete Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland covers her finger. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Simone Biles of the U.S. waits to compete on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Clemilda Fernandes Silva of Brazil reacts at the end of the women's road cycling race. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Bas Verwijlen of Netherlands competes in men's epee fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Detail of the field hockey goalkeeping gear of Rodrigo Faustino of Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
The boxing glove of David Oliver Joyce of Ireland is seen. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Gelete Burka of Ethiopia competes in the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bernadette Szocs of Romania is seen with the Olympic rings on a fingernail as she reacts after losing her match against Suh Hyo-Won of South Korea in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Estelle Mossely of France smiles in the women's light 60kg boxing semifinal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Brianne Theisen-Eaton of Canada prepares to compete in the high jump portion of the women's heptathlon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Nickiesha Wilson of Jamaica adjusts the starting blocks before the women's 100m hurdles semifinals. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Lydia Ko of New Zealand walks down the fairway with wooden golf tees stuck in her cap during a practice round for women's golf. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Nathan Schrimsher of USA competes in the men's fencing round of the modern pentathlon. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Next Slideshows
Rio Olympics: Day 13
Highlights from the thirteenth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Rio Olympics: Day 12
Highlights from the twelfth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Olympic families
Families support the Olympians from the sidelines in Rio.
Track mates: Usain and Andre
Veteran Usain Bolt and upstart Andre de Grasse may be running rivals but they're all smiles at the finish line at the Rio Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.