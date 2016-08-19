Edition:
United States
Fri Aug 19, 2016

Olympic attention to detail

Table tennis player Ma Long of China picks up his paddle with a picture of him on the handle. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Xu Chao of China warms up on the track cycling velodrome. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Mahsa Javar of Iran waits for the start of women's single sculls rowing. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Earrings in the design of the Olympics rings are worn by swimmer Yulia Efimova of Russia. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
The hands and feet of Simone Biles of USA are seen as she competes on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Detail of the bicycle of road cyclist Chris Froome of United Kingdom. REUTERS/Bryn Lennon/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Gaelle Ketchanke of France competes in 75kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Hammer throw athlete Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland covers her finger. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Simone Biles of the U.S. waits to compete on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Clemilda Fernandes Silva of Brazil reacts at the end of the women's road cycling race. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Bas Verwijlen of Netherlands competes in men's epee fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Detail of the field hockey goalkeeping gear of Rodrigo Faustino of Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
The boxing glove of David Oliver Joyce of Ireland is seen. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Gelete Burka of Ethiopia competes in the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Bernadette Szocs of Romania is seen with the Olympic rings on a fingernail as she reacts after losing her match against Suh Hyo-Won of South Korea in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Estelle Mossely of France smiles in the women's light 60kg boxing semifinal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Brianne Theisen-Eaton of Canada prepares to compete in the high jump portion of the women's heptathlon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Nickiesha Wilson of Jamaica adjusts the starting blocks before the women's 100m hurdles semifinals. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Lydia Ko of New Zealand walks down the fairway with wooden golf tees stuck in her cap during a practice round for women's golf. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Nathan Schrimsher of USA competes in the men's fencing round of the modern pentathlon. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
