Olympic best

Brazilian women's rugby player Isadora Cerullo melted hearts when she accepted a marriage proposal from her girlfriend at the medals ceremony for the first Olympic rugby sevens competition. Television cameras and photographers captured the moment...more

Brazilian women's rugby player Isadora Cerullo melted hearts when she accepted a marriage proposal from her girlfriend at the medals ceremony for the first Olympic rugby sevens competition. Television cameras and photographers captured the moment that Marjorie Enya, a manager at the Deodoro stadium in Rio where the competition was played, took the microphone to pop the question to her girlfriend of two years on the pitch. A tearful Cerullo accepted and, with no ring, 28-year-old Enya tied a ribbon to her finger. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close