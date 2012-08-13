Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 13, 2012 | 5:21pm EDT

Olympic bloopers

<p>Morgan Uceny of the U.S. falls during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Morgan Uceny of the U.S. falls during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, August 13, 2012

Morgan Uceny of the U.S. falls during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
1 / 33
<p>Morgan Uceny of the U.S. reacts after falling during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Morgan Uceny of the U.S. reacts after falling during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, August 13, 2012

Morgan Uceny of the U.S. reacts after falling during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
2 / 33
<p>Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Monday, August 13, 2012

Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
3 / 33
<p>Germany's Matthias Steiner is struck by his falling weight after he dropped it during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Germany's Matthias Steiner is struck by his falling weight after he dropped it during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor more

Monday, August 13, 2012

Germany's Matthias Steiner is struck by his falling weight after he dropped it during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
4 / 33
<p>South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls in this combination picture made of images taken during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls in this combination picture made of images taken during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike...more

Monday, August 13, 2012

South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls in this combination picture made of images taken during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
5 / 33
<p>South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Monday, August 13, 2012

South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Close
6 / 33
<p>France's Joris Daudet (L on the ground) and Nicholas Long of the U.S. (64) fall during the men's BMX quarter-final run at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

France's Joris Daudet (L on the ground) and Nicholas Long of the U.S. (64) fall during the men's BMX quarter-final run at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, August 13, 2012

France's Joris Daudet (L on the ground) and Nicholas Long of the U.S. (64) fall during the men's BMX quarter-final run at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
7 / 33
<p>Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, August 13, 2012

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 33
<p>China's Liu Xiang falls after he crashed into the first hurdle near Poland's Artur Noga (L) and Hungary's Balazs Baji in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Liu crashed out of the heats in the 110 metres hurdles in an echo of his injury-induced withdrawal from the same stage of the Beijing Games four years ago. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

China's Liu Xiang falls after he crashed into the first hurdle near Poland's Artur Noga (L) and Hungary's Balazs Baji in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Liu crashed out of...more

Monday, August 13, 2012

China's Liu Xiang falls after he crashed into the first hurdle near Poland's Artur Noga (L) and Hungary's Balazs Baji in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Liu crashed out of the heats in the 110 metres hurdles in an echo of his injury-induced withdrawal from the same stage of the Beijing Games four years ago. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
9 / 33
<p>Bulgaria's Vania Stambolova (R) crashes into a hurdle as Lithuania's Egle Staisiunaite (L) and T'Erea Brown of the U.S. run in the women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Bulgaria's Vania Stambolova (R) crashes into a hurdle as Lithuania's Egle Staisiunaite (L) and T'Erea Brown of the U.S. run in the women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012....more

Monday, August 13, 2012

Bulgaria's Vania Stambolova (R) crashes into a hurdle as Lithuania's Egle Staisiunaite (L) and T'Erea Brown of the U.S. run in the women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
10 / 33
<p>Romania's Larisa Andreea Iordache loses balance but does not fall as she competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Romania's Larisa Andreea Iordache loses balance but does not fall as she competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012....more

Monday, August 13, 2012

Romania's Larisa Andreea Iordache loses balance but does not fall as she competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 33
<p>Destinee Hooker (C) of the U.S. falls during their women's quarterfinal volleyball match against Dominican Republic at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Destinee Hooker (C) of the U.S. falls during their women's quarterfinal volleyball match against Dominican Republic at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, August 13, 2012

Destinee Hooker (C) of the U.S. falls during their women's quarterfinal volleyball match against Dominican Republic at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
12 / 33
<p>Argentina's Pedro Ibarra (L) flies through the air after clattering into Britain's Matthew Daly during their men's Group A hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Argentina's Pedro Ibarra (L) flies through the air after clattering into Britain's Matthew Daly during their men's Group A hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai...more

Monday, August 13, 2012

Argentina's Pedro Ibarra (L) flies through the air after clattering into Britain's Matthew Daly during their men's Group A hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
13 / 33
<p>Spain's Alvaro Rodriguez falls during the men's 1500m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Spain's Alvaro Rodriguez falls during the men's 1500m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 13, 2012

Spain's Alvaro Rodriguez falls during the men's 1500m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 33
<p>Sam Oldham of Britain falls from the horizontal bar during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Sam Oldham of Britain falls from the horizontal bar during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, August 13, 2012

Sam Oldham of Britain falls from the horizontal bar during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
15 / 33
<p>Moldir Azimbay of Kazakhstan falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Moldir Azimbay of Kazakhstan falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, August 13, 2012

Moldir Azimbay of Kazakhstan falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
16 / 33
<p>Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Monday, August 13, 2012

Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
17 / 33
<p>Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Monday, August 13, 2012

Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
18 / 33
<p>Tunisia's Kamel Alouini (C) falls to the ground after colliding with Iceland's Sverre Jakobsson (L) and Asgeir Orn Hallgrimsson in their men's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Tunisia's Kamel Alouini (C) falls to the ground after colliding with Iceland's Sverre Jakobsson (L) and Asgeir Orn Hallgrimsson in their men's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31,...more

Monday, August 13, 2012

Tunisia's Kamel Alouini (C) falls to the ground after colliding with Iceland's Sverre Jakobsson (L) and Asgeir Orn Hallgrimsson in their men's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
19 / 33
<p>Clarisse Cruz (R) of Portugal falls during her round 1 women's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Clarisse Cruz (R) of Portugal falls during her round 1 women's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, August 13, 2012

Clarisse Cruz (R) of Portugal falls during her round 1 women's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
20 / 33
<p>Taiwan's Hsiao Mei Yu (58), South Korea's Na Ah-reum (54), Brazil's Fernanda da Silva Souza (40) and Venezuela's Danielys Garcia (47) try to recover from a crash during the women's cycling road race final at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Taiwan's Hsiao Mei Yu (58), South Korea's Na Ah-reum (54), Brazil's Fernanda da Silva Souza (40) and Venezuela's Danielys Garcia (47) try to recover from a crash during the women's cycling road race final at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29,...more

Monday, August 13, 2012

Taiwan's Hsiao Mei Yu (58), South Korea's Na Ah-reum (54), Brazil's Fernanda da Silva Souza (40) and Venezuela's Danielys Garcia (47) try to recover from a crash during the women's cycling road race final at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
21 / 33
<p>Russia's Taras Khtey (R) falls to the ground after failing to save a point as Brazil's Bruno Rezende (L) and Leandro Vissoto Neves look on during their men's Group B volleyball match against Brazil at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Russia's Taras Khtey (R) falls to the ground after failing to save a point as Brazil's Bruno Rezende (L) and Leandro Vissoto Neves look on during their men's Group B volleyball match against Brazil at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July...more

Monday, August 13, 2012

Russia's Taras Khtey (R) falls to the ground after failing to save a point as Brazil's Bruno Rezende (L) and Leandro Vissoto Neves look on during their men's Group B volleyball match against Brazil at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
22 / 33
<p>Russia's Kseniia Afanaseva falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Russia's Kseniia Afanaseva falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, August 13, 2012

Russia's Kseniia Afanaseva falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
23 / 33
<p>Poland's Zbigniew Bartman (R) crashes into a ball boy as he chases the ball during their men's Group A volleyball match against Bulgaria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Poland's Zbigniew Bartman (R) crashes into a ball boy as he chases the ball during their men's Group A volleyball match against Bulgaria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, August 13, 2012

Poland's Zbigniew Bartman (R) crashes into a ball boy as he chases the ball during their men's Group A volleyball match against Bulgaria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
24 / 33
<p>New Zealand's Chris Wood falls on the pitch during their men's Group C match against Belarus at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Coventry July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

New Zealand's Chris Wood falls on the pitch during their men's Group C match against Belarus at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Coventry July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, August 13, 2012

New Zealand's Chris Wood falls on the pitch during their men's Group C match against Belarus at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Coventry July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
25 / 33
<p>A judge watches as Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls off the pommel horse during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A judge watches as Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls off the pommel horse during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, August 13, 2012

A judge watches as Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls off the pommel horse during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
26 / 33
<p>Australia's Clayton Fredericks lays near his horse Bendigo as he fell down while competing in the Eventing Cross Country equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Australia's Clayton Fredericks lays near his horse Bendigo as he fell down while competing in the Eventing Cross Country equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, August 13, 2012

Australia's Clayton Fredericks lays near his horse Bendigo as he fell down while competing in the Eventing Cross Country equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
27 / 33
<p>Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying falls on the court during her women's singles round of 16 badminton match against China's Li Xuerui during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying falls on the court during her women's singles round of 16 badminton match against China's Li Xuerui during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Monday, August 13, 2012

Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying falls on the court during her women's singles round of 16 badminton match against China's Li Xuerui during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
28 / 33
<p>Germany's Markus Steuerwald falls during a play during their men's Group B volleyball match against the U.S. at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Germany's Markus Steuerwald falls during a play during their men's Group B volleyball match against the U.S. at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, August 13, 2012

Germany's Markus Steuerwald falls during a play during their men's Group B volleyball match against the U.S. at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
29 / 33
<p>Thailand's Rattikan Gulnoi falls after failed attempt on the women's 58Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Thailand's Rattikan Gulnoi falls after failed attempt on the women's 58Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, August 13, 2012

Thailand's Rattikan Gulnoi falls after failed attempt on the women's 58Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
30 / 33
<p>New Zealand's Anita Punt looks on as Rachel Dawson of the U.S. falls on the wet astroturf during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena in the Olympic Park August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

New Zealand's Anita Punt looks on as Rachel Dawson of the U.S. falls on the wet astroturf during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena in the Olympic Park August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett more

Monday, August 13, 2012

New Zealand's Anita Punt looks on as Rachel Dawson of the U.S. falls on the wet astroturf during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena in the Olympic Park August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
31 / 33
<p>Brazil's Wallace de Souza crashes into the barrier during their men's Group B volleyball match against Tunisia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Brazil's Wallace de Souza crashes into the barrier during their men's Group B volleyball match against Tunisia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Monday, August 13, 2012

Brazil's Wallace de Souza crashes into the barrier during their men's Group B volleyball match against Tunisia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
32 / 33
<p>Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained clipped in after the fall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained...more

Monday, August 13, 2012

Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained clipped in after the fall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Rio 2016 hopefuls

Rio 2016 hopefuls

Next Slideshows

Rio 2016 hopefuls

Rio 2016 hopefuls

Young Brazilian gymnasts practice at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center, where gold medalist Arthur Zanetti has been training since he was seven years old.

Aug 13 2012
Funeral for slain Sikhs

Funeral for slain Sikhs

Hundreds of mourners gather to remember the six Sikh worshippers killed by a white supremacist in a shooting rampage at a temple in Wisconsin.

Aug 10 2012
Panning for gold

Panning for gold

Images from London using the ‘pan’ photographic technique.

Aug 10 2012
Tropical storm Ernesto

Tropical storm Ernesto

Tropical Storm Ernesto skirts across the coast of Mexico.

Aug 10 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast