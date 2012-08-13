Olympic bloopers
Morgan Uceny of the U.S. falls during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Morgan Uceny of the U.S. falls during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Morgan Uceny of the U.S. reacts after falling during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Morgan Uceny of the U.S. reacts after falling during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Germany's Matthias Steiner is struck by his falling weight after he dropped it during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor more
Germany's Matthias Steiner is struck by his falling weight after he dropped it during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls in this combination picture made of images taken during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike...more
South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls in this combination picture made of images taken during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
South Korea's Hwang Woojin riding Shearwater Oscar falls during the riding event of the men's modern pentathlon during the London 2012 Olympics at Greenwich Park August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
France's Joris Daudet (L on the ground) and Nicholas Long of the U.S. (64) fall during the men's BMX quarter-final run at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
France's Joris Daudet (L on the ground) and Nicholas Long of the U.S. (64) fall during the men's BMX quarter-final run at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
China's Liu Xiang falls after he crashed into the first hurdle near Poland's Artur Noga (L) and Hungary's Balazs Baji in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Liu crashed out of...more
China's Liu Xiang falls after he crashed into the first hurdle near Poland's Artur Noga (L) and Hungary's Balazs Baji in their men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Liu crashed out of the heats in the 110 metres hurdles in an echo of his injury-induced withdrawal from the same stage of the Beijing Games four years ago. REUTERS/David Gray
Bulgaria's Vania Stambolova (R) crashes into a hurdle as Lithuania's Egle Staisiunaite (L) and T'Erea Brown of the U.S. run in the women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012....more
Bulgaria's Vania Stambolova (R) crashes into a hurdle as Lithuania's Egle Staisiunaite (L) and T'Erea Brown of the U.S. run in the women's 400m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Romania's Larisa Andreea Iordache loses balance but does not fall as she competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012....more
Romania's Larisa Andreea Iordache loses balance but does not fall as she competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Destinee Hooker (C) of the U.S. falls during their women's quarterfinal volleyball match against Dominican Republic at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Destinee Hooker (C) of the U.S. falls during their women's quarterfinal volleyball match against Dominican Republic at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Argentina's Pedro Ibarra (L) flies through the air after clattering into Britain's Matthew Daly during their men's Group A hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai...more
Argentina's Pedro Ibarra (L) flies through the air after clattering into Britain's Matthew Daly during their men's Group A hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spain's Alvaro Rodriguez falls during the men's 1500m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spain's Alvaro Rodriguez falls during the men's 1500m round 1 event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sam Oldham of Britain falls from the horizontal bar during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sam Oldham of Britain falls from the horizontal bar during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Moldir Azimbay of Kazakhstan falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Moldir Azimbay of Kazakhstan falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Egypt's Khalil K Abir Abdelrahman falls after failed attempt on the women's 75Kg group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Tunisia's Kamel Alouini (C) falls to the ground after colliding with Iceland's Sverre Jakobsson (L) and Asgeir Orn Hallgrimsson in their men's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31,...more
Tunisia's Kamel Alouini (C) falls to the ground after colliding with Iceland's Sverre Jakobsson (L) and Asgeir Orn Hallgrimsson in their men's handball Preliminaries Group A match at the Copper Box venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Clarisse Cruz (R) of Portugal falls during her round 1 women's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Clarisse Cruz (R) of Portugal falls during her round 1 women's 3000m steeplechase heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Taiwan's Hsiao Mei Yu (58), South Korea's Na Ah-reum (54), Brazil's Fernanda da Silva Souza (40) and Venezuela's Danielys Garcia (47) try to recover from a crash during the women's cycling road race final at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29,...more
Taiwan's Hsiao Mei Yu (58), South Korea's Na Ah-reum (54), Brazil's Fernanda da Silva Souza (40) and Venezuela's Danielys Garcia (47) try to recover from a crash during the women's cycling road race final at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Russia's Taras Khtey (R) falls to the ground after failing to save a point as Brazil's Bruno Rezende (L) and Leandro Vissoto Neves look on during their men's Group B volleyball match against Brazil at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July...more
Russia's Taras Khtey (R) falls to the ground after failing to save a point as Brazil's Bruno Rezende (L) and Leandro Vissoto Neves look on during their men's Group B volleyball match against Brazil at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Russia's Kseniia Afanaseva falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Russia's Kseniia Afanaseva falls during her floor exercise during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Poland's Zbigniew Bartman (R) crashes into a ball boy as he chases the ball during their men's Group A volleyball match against Bulgaria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Poland's Zbigniew Bartman (R) crashes into a ball boy as he chases the ball during their men's Group A volleyball match against Bulgaria at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
New Zealand's Chris Wood falls on the pitch during their men's Group C match against Belarus at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Coventry July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
New Zealand's Chris Wood falls on the pitch during their men's Group C match against Belarus at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Coventry July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A judge watches as Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls off the pommel horse during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A judge watches as Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls off the pommel horse during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Australia's Clayton Fredericks lays near his horse Bendigo as he fell down while competing in the Eventing Cross Country equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Australia's Clayton Fredericks lays near his horse Bendigo as he fell down while competing in the Eventing Cross Country equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying falls on the court during her women's singles round of 16 badminton match against China's Li Xuerui during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying falls on the court during her women's singles round of 16 badminton match against China's Li Xuerui during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Germany's Markus Steuerwald falls during a play during their men's Group B volleyball match against the U.S. at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Germany's Markus Steuerwald falls during a play during their men's Group B volleyball match against the U.S. at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Thailand's Rattikan Gulnoi falls after failed attempt on the women's 58Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Thailand's Rattikan Gulnoi falls after failed attempt on the women's 58Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
New Zealand's Anita Punt looks on as Rachel Dawson of the U.S. falls on the wet astroturf during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena in the Olympic Park August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett more
New Zealand's Anita Punt looks on as Rachel Dawson of the U.S. falls on the wet astroturf during their women's Group B hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena in the Olympic Park August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Brazil's Wallace de Souza crashes into the barrier during their men's Group B volleyball match against Tunisia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Brazil's Wallace de Souza crashes into the barrier during their men's Group B volleyball match against Tunisia at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Earls Court July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained...more
Britain's Philip Hindes sits on the ground after falling during their track cycling men's team sprint qualifying heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. The officials had to assist Hindes as his left foot remained clipped in after the fall. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Rio 2016 hopefuls
Young Brazilian gymnasts practice at SERC Santa Maria gymnasium's center, where gold medalist Arthur Zanetti has been training since he was seven years old.
Funeral for slain Sikhs
Hundreds of mourners gather to remember the six Sikh worshippers killed by a white supremacist in a shooting rampage at a temple in Wisconsin.
Panning for gold
Images from London using the ‘pan’ photographic technique.
Tropical storm Ernesto
Tropical Storm Ernesto skirts across the coast of Mexico.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.