Olympic bus hit by projectiles

A broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Organizers stepped up security in the area around the Olympic Park on Wednesday after a bus carrying journalists was struck by projectiles, slightly injuring two people and prompting a police investigation. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Journalist Joanna Moyse cries on an official media bus after a window shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Broken windows on an official media bus after they shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Technician Kaan Korkmaz has water poured on a lesion caused when a window of an official media bus shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Journalists look at a broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Police escort an official media bus after a window shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Broken windows on an official media bus after they shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Technician Kaan Korkmaz (R) and journalist Joanna Moyse lie on the floor of an official media bus after a window shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
A broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
