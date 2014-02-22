Edition:
Olympic Figure Skating Gala

<p>South Korea's Kim Yuna performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Canada's Patrick Chan performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>South Korea's Kim Yuna performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Japan's Mao Asada performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. rEUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch throw water on Spain's Javier Fernandez as he performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Gracie Gold of the U.S. performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Gracie Gold of the U.S. performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Japan's Daisuke Takahashi performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>France's Nathalie Pechalat and Fabian Bourzat perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Dylan Moscovitch perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>France's Nathalie Pechalat and Fabian Bourzat perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Italy's Carolina Kostner performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Kazakhstan's Denis Ten performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Russia's Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov perform during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Japan's Mao Asada performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Japan's Tatsuki Machida performs along to Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Spain's Javier Fernandez performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Russia's Yulia Lipnitskaya performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>Figure skaters holds hands and gather in a circle for the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 22, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

<p>A skater performs during the Figure Skating Gala Exhibition at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Saturday, February 22, 2014

