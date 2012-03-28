Edition:
Olympic hopes in Gaza

<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches during a training session as children mimic him while posing for the camera in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, shows off her medals and trophies at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, trains in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra is reflected in a mirror as he combs his hair before a training session in Gaza City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches as children look at him during a training session in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha (L), 20, practises with her trainer Saher Jura at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra wears his jacket at his family's home before a training session in Gaza City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra trains in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, shows her medals at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer Saher Jura in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, chats with a friend at Al-Najah University in the West Bank city of Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra is reflected in a mirror as he trains at a gym in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra walks past an mural in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, fixes her headdress at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

