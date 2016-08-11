Olympic injuries
Samir Ait Said of France breaks his leg during competition on the vault. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Andranik Karapetyan of Armenia gets injured as he competes in men's 77kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Elissa Downie of Britain falls and injures herself during the women's gymnastics qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Australia's women's track cycling team member Melissa Hoskins is aided after a crash during a practice session. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
James Stannard of Australia leaves after sustaining a head injury in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Joseph Webber of New Zealand comes off the pitch after an injury in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Dustin Brown of Germany reacts after being injured during his men's singles tennis match against Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vladimir Nikitin of Russia gets his head wiped as he competes in men's bantam 56kg boxing. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ahmed El Kotb of Egypt lies injured in men's volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A teammate helps Natiq Suad of Iraq after he was injured during men's soccer preliminary. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Catalina Elena Escobar Gomez of Colombia is carried off after injuring herself on the floor exercise during women's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
