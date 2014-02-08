Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Feb 8, 2014 | 3:30pm EST

Olympic medal winners

<p>Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S. waves during the medal ceremony for the men's snowboard slopestyle competition in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
1 / 14
<p>Third placed Hannah Kearney of the U.S. watches as winner Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe embraces her second placed sister Chloe during flowers ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Third placed Hannah Kearney of the U.S. watches as winner Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe embraces her second placed sister Chloe during flowers ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic...more

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Third placed Hannah Kearney of the U.S. watches as winner Canada's Justine Dufour-Lapointe embraces her second placed sister Chloe during flowers ceremony after the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
2 / 14
<p>Norway's Marit Bjoergen is congratulated by Sweden's Charlotte Kalle (R) after crossing the finish line in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Norway's Marit Bjoergen is congratulated by Sweden's Charlotte Kalle (R) after crossing the finish line in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Norway's Marit Bjoergen is congratulated by Sweden's Charlotte Kalle (R) after crossing the finish line in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 14
<p>Winner Sage Kotsenburg (R, top) of the U.S. celebrates next to Canada's Maxence Parrot (L) after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. Kotsenburg won the men's snowboarding slopestyle title at the Sochi Games on Saturday, the first gold medal of the 2014 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Winner Sage Kotsenburg (R, top) of the U.S. celebrates next to Canada's Maxence Parrot (L) after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. Kotsenburg won the men's snowboarding...more

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Winner Sage Kotsenburg (R, top) of the U.S. celebrates next to Canada's Maxence Parrot (L) after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. Kotsenburg won the men's snowboarding slopestyle title at the Sochi Games on Saturday, the first gold medal of the 2014 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
4 / 14
<p>Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Canada's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe performs a jump during the women's freestyle skiing moguls final competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 14
<p>Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates winning the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates winning the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Norway's Marit Bjoergen celebrates winning the women's skiathlon event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 14
<p>First-placed Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (R) reacts after competing next to Slovakia's Matej Kazar during the men's biathlon 10 km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

First-placed Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (R) reacts after competing next to Slovakia's Matej Kazar during the men's biathlon 10 km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, February 08, 2014

First-placed Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (R) reacts after competing next to Slovakia's Matej Kazar during the men's biathlon 10 km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 14
<p>Gold medalist Norway's Marit Bjoergen (C), silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalle (L), and bronze medalist Norway's Heidi Weng pose during the medal ceremony for the women's cross-country skiathlon event in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Gold medalist Norway's Marit Bjoergen (C), silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalle (L), and bronze medalist Norway's Heidi Weng pose during the medal ceremony for the women's cross-country skiathlon event in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi...more

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Gold medalist Norway's Marit Bjoergen (C), silver medalist Sweden's Charlotte Kalle (L), and bronze medalist Norway's Heidi Weng pose during the medal ceremony for the women's cross-country skiathlon event in the Olympic Plaza at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
8 / 14
<p>Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates during the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates during the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Sven Kramer of the Netherlands skates during the men's 5,000m speed skating race at the Adler Arena during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
9 / 14
<p>U.S. snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

U.S. snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, February 08, 2014

U.S. snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg goes off a jump during snowboard slopestyle training at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 14
<p>Winner Ole Einar Bjoerndalen of Norway celebrates during the flower ceremony for the men's biathlon 10 km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Winner Ole Einar Bjoerndalen of Norway celebrates during the flower ceremony for the men's biathlon 10 km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Winner Ole Einar Bjoerndalen of Norway celebrates during the flower ceremony for the men's biathlon 10 km sprint event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 14
<p>Canada's Mark McMorris performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Canada's Mark McMorris performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Canada's Mark McMorris performs a jump during the men's snowboard slopestyle qualifying session at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 14
<p>Second-placed Norway's Staale Sandbech carries winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S as they celebrate after the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Second-placed Norway's Staale Sandbech carries winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S as they celebrate after the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Second-placed Norway's Staale Sandbech carries winner Sage Kotsenburg of the U.S as they celebrate after the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 14
<p>Winner Sven Kramer of the Netherlands (C), second-placed Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands (R) and third-placed Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands react at the flower ceremony after their men's 5000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Winner Sven Kramer of the Netherlands (C), second-placed Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands (R) and third-placed Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands react at the flower ceremony after their men's 5000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi...more

Saturday, February 08, 2014

Winner Sven Kramer of the Netherlands (C), second-placed Jan Blokhuijsen of the Netherlands (R) and third-placed Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands react at the flower ceremony after their men's 5000 meters speed skating race during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Opening Ceremony in Sochi

Opening Ceremony in Sochi

Next Slideshows

Opening Ceremony in Sochi

Opening Ceremony in Sochi

The opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

Feb 07 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 07 2014
Olympic team fashion

Olympic team fashion

The Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Feb 07 2014
Talking with Leno

Talking with Leno

Famous faces interviewed by Jay Leno.

Feb 06 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast